Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Celebrate MLK Day

12:01 AM EST on January 15, 2024

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1950s Montgomery bus boycott.

  • Martin Luther King Jr. not only fought to desegregate buses, but believed the freedom to travel is an important civil right for everyone. (Forbes)
  • Transit ridership rose to 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels in November, the highest mark since March of 2020. (New Geography)
  • The Biden administration is disbursing $623 million in grants to install 7,500 electric vehicle charging stations. (Electrek)
  • Legislation passed by House Republicans would scrap a waiver for the domestic sourcing requirement for EV chargers. (Politico)
  • It's been 10 years since New York became the first U.S. city to adopt a Vision Zero policy, but the results have been mixed everywhere since then because no government seems truly committed to ending traffic deaths. (NPR)
  • Twenty-seven miles of bike lane construction and record bikeshare ridership made 2023 a banner year for cycling in Chicago. (Sun-Times)
  • Black and American Indian Milwaukee residents are disproportionately victims of traffic violence. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Cuts to D.C. Metro service would be a disaster for low-income riders. (People's Policy Project)
  • Service cuts and fare hikes are on the table in Philadelphia after the state legislature rejected an opportunity to fund transit agency SEPTA. (NBC 10)
  • California is turning to AI to try to control traffic and prevent crashes. (CBS News)
  • The Massachusetts state budget includes $15 million for fare-free transit. (Streetsblog MASS)
  • Minneapolis Uber and Lyft drivers went on a one-day strike Thursday to protest low wages. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Ridership on the Cincinnati streetcar rose 30 percent last year to 1.1 million passengers. (Local 12)
  • Baltimore County is performing safety audits on 17 dangerous roads. (Banner)
  • Paris has become the poster child for green mobility, but other European cities like Milan, Seville and Brussels deserve recognition as well. (Planetizen)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Will Be There in 15 Minutes

We promise: Whether you live in a 15-minute city or a 20-minute suburb, you will be allowed to leave.

January 12, 2024
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: The San Francisco Ferry Building with John King

We’re joined by John King of SF Chronicle to chat chat about the history of San Francisco's Ferry Building — one of the busiest city transportation hubs in the world in the early 1900s — and how the building has evolved over time parallel to the ups and downs of cities.

January 11, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Still Dirty

It looks increasingly likely that the U.S. won't meet its climate goals, because transportation emissions continue to rise even as energy production gets cleaner.

January 11, 2024
Data

Alleged Decline In Transportation Trips Is The Result Of Bad Data Analysis

USDOT counted fewer trips in 2022, because it used a different, and less reliable survey method.

January 11, 2024
See all posts