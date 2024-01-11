Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Still Dirty
It looks increasingly likely that the U.S. won't meet its climate goals, because transportation emissions continue to rise even as energy production gets cleaner.
Alleged Decline In Transportation Trips Is The Result Of Bad Data Analysis
USDOT counted fewer trips in 2022, because it used a different, and less reliable survey method.
Wednesday’s Headlines Got the Gig
A new Biden administration rule would grant Uber and Lyft drivers employee status, with the labor rights and benefits that come with it.
Paris Is Great — But the Green Mobility Revolution Is Happening All Over Europe
The green mobility revolution is happening in Paris — and Milan, and Seville, and Brussels.
Tuesday’s Headlines Scoot Around
E-scooters are good for cities and good for the climate, but shared mobility companies are having a tough time reaching profitability.