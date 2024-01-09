Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Scoot Around
E-scooters are good for cities and good for the climate, but shared mobility companies are having a tough time reaching profitability.
Are Boomers to Blame for America’s Dirty Transportation System — And Can They Fix It?
We spoke with one Baby Boomer says his generation needs to step up to end climate change — and he's got some advice.
Dozens of Car Dealers Shut Down for Temporary License Plate Fraud Following Streetsblog Investigation
And seven dealerships identified by Streetsblog as possible temp tag sellers are now under criminal investigation, officials said.
Can NYC Use Unpaid Idling Tickets to Force Corporate Polluters to Electrify Fleets?
Companies that owe the city millions of dollars in unpaid idling violations may electrify their fleet to get out from under the debt in deals with the city.
Monday’s Headlines Celebrate New Transit
More than 1,000 miles of new urban transit lines opened in 2023, according to Yonah Freemark's annual compilation of projects.