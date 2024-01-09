Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Scoot Around

E-scooters are good for cities and good for the climate, but shared mobility companies are having a tough time reaching profitability.

12:01 AM EST on January 9, 2024

Brett Sayles
  • A year-end roundup from Smart Cities Dive shows how shared mobility continues to grow, but is threatened by precarious economics.
  • While e-scooters remain unpopular in some quarters, many of the complaints about them are actually related to poor street design. And they need subsidies to become a more viable alternative to cars, argues Fast Company.
  • Ford has introduced a new feature that warns car riders when they're about to door a cyclist, but for some reason it's only offered in Mustangs. (Momentum Mag)
  • The head of the Transport Workers Union is calling on the federal government to take steps to protect transit workers from violence. (The Hill)
  • Trains are having a moment in Europe due to concerns about climate change. (New York Times)
  • Midtown Atlanta will see long-planned bike and pedestrians improvements come to fruition in 2024. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Uber and Lyft drivers are continuing to push for higher wages in Minneapolis City Hall and the Minnesota legislature. (Axios)
  • Pedestrian deaths are trending down in Tampa, and more Vision Zero improvements are on the way. (Fox 13)
  • Car crashes killed more people last year than violent crime in Knoxville, which recently adopted a Vision Zero plan. (WATE)
  • A sales tax hike for transit will be on the San Diego ballot in November. (Union-Tribune)
  • Denver's Regional Transportation District is offering $1 million in grants to local nonprofits that they can distribute to clients in the form of free transit rides. (Denverite)
  • Once Baltimore's 150-year-old Frederick Douglass Tunnel is replaced, tearing down its infamous "Highway to Nowhere" could be next. (Sun)
  • Tri-Rail service is expanding into downtown Miami this week. (Railway Age)
  • The North Carolina DOT ordered the Charlotte Area Transit System to pull older train cars from service over a potential safety isssue. (WFAE)
  • Here are some tips for riding your bike in the snow this winter. (Electrek)

Read More:

