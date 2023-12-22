Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Narrow It Down
Who'd have thunk it? Narrower lanes make drivers drive slower, which makes streets safer.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
The Best News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates
Advocates notched some major wins in 2023 — and planted seeds for an even better 2024.
Talking Headways Podcast: Congressman Earl Blumenauer
The longtime congressman joined us to talk connections between health care, food and transportation, progress on the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and future directions for transportation funding.
Thursday’s Headlines Wait Outside
As intercity bus companies like Greyhound sell off their valuable downtown stations, riders are being hung out to dry.
The Worst News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates
2023 wasn't all bad — but we've got to talk about the bummers before we get to the good news.