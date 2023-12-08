Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Include Transit

An International Association of Public Transport study found that many countries are neglecting transit in their plans to combat climate change.

12:01 AM EST on December 8, 2023

McGheiver|

The U.S. is one of the nations named in the IUPT report that are focused on fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions over transit.

  • A recent study found a glaring gap in one of three countries' climate plans they don't incorporate public transit, even though reducing driving is crucial to bringing down carbon emissions. (Intelligent Transport)
  • Smart Cities Dive has a year-end roundup of transit agencies' fiscal woes and how to fix them.
  • For all the hype over Tesla's Cybertruck, e-bikes are less dangerous, more environmentally friendly, cost less and don't add to traffic congestion. (Momentum)
  • High-visibility gear won't keep cyclists from being hit by drivers, but protected bike lanes will. (Velo)
  • Inequality explains how a coalition of community organizers was able to convince Albuquerque to go fare-free.
  • Despite three pedestrian deaths last weekend alone, Nashville's transportation director says she's confident the city can achieve Vision Zero by 2050. (WKRN)
  • Phoenix is reducing speed limits on 12 stretches of road. (Arizona Republic)
  • Many nondrivers in Washington state are frustrated that local transit boards don't include more people who actually use transit. (Publicola)
  • For the third time, a state senator is trying to kill Indianapolis' Blue Line bus rapid transit project. (Fox 59)
  • Los Angeles could spend half a billion dollars on a gondola to Dodger Stadium. (L.A. Times)
  • Seattle pioneered the use of bike cops in the 1980s. (The Urbanist)
  • Plans to renovate Atlanta's Five Points transit hub are moving forward to the federal review phase. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Massachusetts rideshare drivers want a deal that matches New York's $26-an-hour minimum wage. (Axios)
  • BikeHouston held a rally demanding that the city build more bike lanes. (ABC 13)
  • Arlington, Virginia has plans for three "shared streets" to slow down traffic and give more space to cyclists and pedestrians. (ARLnow)
  • Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA has a new, easier-to-use website. (Inquirer)
  • A Jalopnik writer who lives in Atlanta bought an e-bike, and it changed his life.

