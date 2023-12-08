Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Include Transit
An International Association of Public Transport study found that many countries are neglecting transit in their plans to combat climate change.
Talking Headways Podcast: Sausage Making and the ADA
"It is fundamentally inappropriate to keep charging disabled people twice as much," our guest Ron Brooks says.
The Real Reason Assaults Against Transit Workers Are On The Rise
Hint: it's not just because service has been slashed.
Thursday’s Headlines’ Future Looks Bright
Amtrak Joe's administration is making big strides on rail, although it's lagging behind on EV chargers.
Feds Award $3B for CA High-Speed Rail, and $3B for Vegas-to-LA HSR
"This show of support from the Biden-Harris Administration is a vote of confidence in today’s vision and comes at a critical turning point, providing the project new momentum."