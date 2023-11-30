Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines See Daylight
Daylighting, or removing parking near intersections, is an often overlooked way to improve pedestrian safety.
Why So Many U.S. Drivers Think Speeding Is Perfectly Safe
Do Americans hit lethal speeds because they're in a rush, or because they have no idea that they're increasing their chances of death with every tick of the odometer?
Highway Boondoggles 2023: Habitat Devastation in the Hoosier State
Plans for a new 54-mile highway in southern Indiana threaten thousands of acres of forests, farmland and wildlife habitat. So why is Indiana forging ahead anyway?
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Too Fast, Too Furious
When it comes to speeding, why don't regulators and automakers save drivers from themselves?
Reader Roundup: What the Demise of the Inter-city Bus Station Means for Passengers
Here's just a few of the horror stories we heard from readers who are struggling with the inter-city bus industry's latest push for "curbside" loading.