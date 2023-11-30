Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines See Daylight

Daylighting, or removing parking near intersections, is an often overlooked way to improve pedestrian safety.

12:22 AM EST on November 30, 2023

Dan Reed|

Bumpouts like this one in Silver Springs, Maryland, are one way to improve visibility at crosswalks.

  • CityLab and Strong Towns both make the case for "daylighting" intersections, which involves removing obstacles like parked cars from street corners so that people can see where they're going and what's coming.
  • E-scooter operator Tier cut 22% of its workforce in its third round of layoffs. (TechCrunch)
  • The American Prospect unfavorably compares efforts to improve Boston transit with New York officials' cooperation on the Metropolitan Transit System.
  • Boston turned an abandoned bus yard into a mixed-use, mixed income development (Globe), while in Los Angeles a former highway median is now affordable housing (Fast Company).
  • New Jersey Democrats are split on whether to continue a surtax on corporate profits that funds transit. (Monitor)
  • A Montgomery County, Maryland, planning board unanimously supports ending minimum parking requirements for housing near transit. (Washington Post)
  • San Diego is expanding an incentive program for employees to bike, carpool or ride transit to work instead of driving alone. (inewsource)
  • KXAN covered a forum on Austin's future light rail.
  • Ridership on Phoenix's Valley Metro light rail system rose 40 percent while the Diamondbacks were playing World Series home games. (KTAR)
  • A KNPR staffer whose car was in the shop rode the Las Vegas bus for a while and found out RTC is ... not that bad, actually.
  • The other Paris Metro is a fixed-route bus line that Paris, Texas, population 25,000, has run successfully since 2016, making it an example for other rural communities. (Texas Monthly)
  • Some guy with an axe to grind against a no-right-on-red sign tried to go all Cool Hand Luke on it. (Jalopnik)

