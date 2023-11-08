Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Complete Vision

Pedestrian deaths soared by 77 percent between 2010 and 2021, and the Biden administration is the first to take it seriously.

12:01 AM EST on November 8, 2023

Ted Eytan|

Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

  • In part 3 in a series on pedestrian safety, Smart Cities Dive writes about how the federal government is finally investing big bucks in Complete Streets and Vision Zero.
  • Automakers are delaying spending on new EV models and factories as sales have been slower than expected. (New York Times)
  • Transit agencies' desire for customized buses is driving up costs and slowing down delivery, according to an Eno Center for Transportation analysis.
  • Cars collect lots of data about their drivers — from their weight to their taste in music — making them a major cybersecurity threat. (SC Magazine)
  • Baltimore County's first combined bike and pedestrian master plan calls for hundreds of miles of complete streets, bike lanes and shared-use paths. (Fox Baltimore)
  • Connecting Dallas' two streetcar lines could dramatically improve ridership. (Spectrum Local News)
  • Denver's transit agency is installing an Automatic Train Stop system at a sharp curve that's been the site of two derailments. (Trains)
  • Texas is routing hundreds of millions of federal dollars meant to reduce carbon emissions into road-widening projects on the dubious grounds that they'll reduce congestion. (Tribune)
  • The Seattle city council is considering charging a transportation impact fee on new developments, although even some mobility advocates are worried it will drive up housing costs. (PubliCola)
  • Here's how to use Milwaukee's new advisory bike lanes. (WISN)
  • British activists are literally taking the air out of the tires of the American — now cross-Atlantic — movement toward gigantic SUVs. (The Guardian)
  • Spain has joined France in banning short-haul flights could that easily be taken by rail, but unfortunately both are riddled with loopholes. (Politico)

Streetsblog Chicagosafe streets

Chicago’s First-Ever City Civics Day Encourages Engagement and Activism

Streetsblog attended the breakout session "How to create active, sustainable, safe streets."

November 7, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Refuse to Turn Right on Red

The U.S. is one of the few places to allow right turns on red in a misguided effort to save gas, but many cities are now reconsidering the deadly policy.

November 7, 2023
Pedestrian Infrastructure

What One Florida Woman’s Act of Street ‘Vandalism’ Says About the Sad State of Pedestrian Access in America

An Orlando woman is standing up to her neighbors who worry that opening their street to foot traffic will set off a crime wave — and sparking a conversation about who has the power to say who walks where.

November 7, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaClimate Change

Calif. Projects Chosen for Climate Adaptation Funding

California Transportation Commission staff released their recommendations for local projects to protect transportation infrastructure from climate change. The list will be considered by the CTC in December.

November 7, 2023
