Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Complete Vision
Pedestrian deaths soared by 77 percent between 2010 and 2021, and the Biden administration is the first to take it seriously.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Chicago’s First-Ever City Civics Day Encourages Engagement and Activism
Streetsblog attended the breakout session "How to create active, sustainable, safe streets."
Tuesday’s Headlines Refuse to Turn Right on Red
The U.S. is one of the few places to allow right turns on red in a misguided effort to save gas, but many cities are now reconsidering the deadly policy.
What One Florida Woman’s Act of Street ‘Vandalism’ Says About the Sad State of Pedestrian Access in America
An Orlando woman is standing up to her neighbors who worry that opening their street to foot traffic will set off a crime wave — and sparking a conversation about who has the power to say who walks where.
Calif. Projects Chosen for Climate Adaptation Funding
California Transportation Commission staff released their recommendations for local projects to protect transportation infrastructure from climate change. The list will be considered by the CTC in December.