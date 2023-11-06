Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Want to Walk Safely
Drivers are still killing record numbers of pedestrians, but the number of walking trips people take has fallen drastically. Meanwhile, a number of cities continue to find ways to try to make their streets safer.
