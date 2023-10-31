This Halloween, we're giving you a treat instead of a trick, in the form of an extended (but still bite-sized) interview with legendary author and climate activist Bill McKibben.



On today's episode of The Brake, we're revisiting our conversation from earlier this month about why the 350.org founder thinks the Week Without Driving campaign was so critical to the movement to curb the worst effects of man made climate change. We also talk about why advocates need to promote the joys of active transportation as much as its challenges, as well as what American advocats can learn from one small town in Brazil.

If you'd prefer to read rather than listen, check out an edited version here, and don't forget to check out McKibben's excellent essay at the New York Review of Books, "Toward a Land of Buses and Bikes."