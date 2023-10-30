Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Running on E
Nope, not the fuel gauge — our electric bikes don't have one. Plus, the pros of roundabouts, the Biden administration's equity record and more news.
The I-35 Expansion in Austin, Texas Shows Why States Should Never Control Their Own Environmental Review Process
A little-known loophole in federal law allows states like Texas to rubber-stamp their own environmental reviews — even when the projects they're reviewing are harmful highway boondoggles.
How Activists Are Making Streets Safer When Their Governments Won’t — And How You Can, Too
When their cities won't build a bike lane or stripe a crosswalk, activists are stepping in and doing it themselves — and they say anyone can take part.
‘Bidenomics’: Feds Seek to Promote Commercial Conversions Into Affordable Transit-Friendly Housing
The federal government is going back to the future to help solve three problems: vacant office space, global warming and high housing costs.
Friday’s Headlines Take It Slow
Fast roads trump big vehicles when it comes to pedestrian deadliness.