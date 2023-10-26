Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Feel the Need for Speed

A new Mineta Transportation Institute report touts the economic and environmental benefits of high-speed rail.

12:01 AM EDT on October 26, 2023

High-speed rail. Photo: america2050.org

  • Investing in high-speed rail would create thousands of jobs and slash greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • 1970s environmental laws are now being weaponized to stop new housing construction and transportation projects. (Governing)
  • Cities will need more on-street EV charging stations, adding to the competition for already cluttered curbside space. (Transportation for America)
  • The New York Times' Jamelle Bouie writes about how poorly designed streets and ever-larger SUVs endanger pedestrians.
  • Unhoused people are at extreme risk of being killed by drivers, but more data is needed to truly understand the problem. (Streetblog USA)
  • California regulators ordered Cruise's autonomous vehicles off the streets after the company withheld video of one of its cars dragging a pedestrian. (Vice)
  • A married couple was killed during a bike ride in California when they were hit by lumber falling off a truck. (New York Post)
  • University of Minnesota students and staff can now use their college IDs to board Minneapolis buses and trains for free. (MinnPost)
  • Atlanta's neighborhood representatives overwhelmingly support light rail on the Beltline walking and biking trail. (Saporta Report)
  • Seattle will have to return $7 million in federal grants for a streetcar if it doesn't come up with matching funds soon. (The Urbanist)
  • Miami-Dade buses will be fare-free for the rest of the year. (Herald)
  • Reno officials approved a downtown bike network. (KUNR)
  • A D.C. council member wrote about how he got around without driving for a week. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Melbourne's trams are hit by cars about three times a day, and a newly designed model will be easier to repair. (The Age)
  • In the Estonian capital of Tallinn, going fare-free a decade ago didn't take cars off the road; transit ridership has actually dropped. Improving service and charging drivers more has a greater impact. (Fast Company)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Affordable Housing

‘Bidenomics’: Feds Seek to Promote Commercial Conversions Into Affordable Transit-Friendly Housing

The federal government is going back to the future to help solve three problems: vacant office space, global warming and high housing costs.

October 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Take It Slow

Fast roads trump big vehicles when it comes to pedestrian deadliness.

October 27, 2023
Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Living City

How you govern the trees is how you govern the city, says author Des Fitzgerald in this very special episode.

October 26, 2023
Streetsblog MassachusettsClimate emergency

Climate Chief Wants MassDOT To Start Treating the Climate Emergency Like an Actual Emergency

On Wednesday, Governor Healey’s new climate chief published an 86-page catalog of recommendations for the state government to start addressing the climate emergency in earnest.

October 26, 2023
See all posts