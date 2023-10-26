Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Feel the Need for Speed
A new Mineta Transportation Institute report touts the economic and environmental benefits of high-speed rail.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
‘Bidenomics’: Feds Seek to Promote Commercial Conversions Into Affordable Transit-Friendly Housing
The federal government is going back to the future to help solve three problems: vacant office space, global warming and high housing costs.
Friday’s Headlines Take It Slow
Fast roads trump big vehicles when it comes to pedestrian deadliness.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Living City
How you govern the trees is how you govern the city, says author Des Fitzgerald in this very special episode.
Climate Chief Wants MassDOT To Start Treating the Climate Emergency Like an Actual Emergency
On Wednesday, Governor Healey’s new climate chief published an 86-page catalog of recommendations for the state government to start addressing the climate emergency in earnest.