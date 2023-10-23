Monday’s Headlines Need Better Infrastructure
The lack of investment in infrastructure in the U.S. over the past few decades is costing us all a lot of time and making people very unhappy, according to the New York Times.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Mobility Safety from a Feminist Perspective
Gendered mobility patterns, as well as stereotyped road behaviors that reproduce hegemonic male roles associated with exposure to risk, speed, and a sense of immunity and immortality, are killing people.
Kids Need a Head Start Just to Get to Head Start: Report
Just getting to a proven pre-school program can be impossible for hundreds of thousands of kids, a new report shows.
Friday’s Headlines Are E-Biking Away
Want to help the planet? Replace your second car with an e-bike.
How Air Pollution Intersects with Unsafe Streets
Long-term exposure to toxic pollutants produced by cars and trucks causes heart disease, respiratory and lung issues in adults and children, dementia, miscarriage, psychotic episodes in teens, and reduced cognitive ability.