Monday’s Headlines Need Better Infrastructure

The lack of investment in infrastructure in the U.S. over the past few decades is costing us all a lot of time and making people very unhappy, according to the New York Times.

12:01 AM EDT on October 23, 2023

Shilpy Arora|

Why can’t we have nice things, like high-speed rail?

  • The New York Times Magazine took a deep dive into the cost in time, money and lives of not investing in infrastructure. Following a 100-year burst of ingenuity, travel times have been stagnant or worse since the 1970s, despite long commutes being a primary source of unhappiness among U.S. residents.
  • As vehicles become more fuel-efficient or don't need any gas at all, Congress and state legislators are looking for new ways to fund transportation. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman introduced a bill that would provide additional funding for transit during emergencies like the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia. (Transportation Today)
  • Since a new California law legalized speed cameras, San Francisco is planning to place 33 of them in school zones and at dangerous intersections. (SFist)
  • Should Milwaukee start charging to ride the streetcar? Three quarters of riders would be willing to pay for the fare-free service. (WTMJ)
  • Dallas is looking at options for a streetcar line that would provide an essential transit link. (KERA)
  • Atlanta Beltline transit advocates are mounting a response to a new NIMBY group. (Axios)
  • The Tampa Bay Times editorial board calls on the community to leverage a small federal planning grant into another stab at expanding the region's transit system.
  • Birmingham's sidewalks are crumbling. (AL.com)
  • A Portland State University student calls for the campus to go car-free. (Vanguard)
  • Raleigh and Durham have seen an uptick in biking since the start of the pandemic. (Axios)
  • Ithica is considering legalizing jaywalking. (Voice)
  • One San Diego resident is so upset about a new sidewalk that he used his SUV to block construction. (NBC San Diego)
  • Phoenix's Pantless Light Rail Ride is back. (New Times)

