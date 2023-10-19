Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Down but Not Out
The decades-long decline in American cities' air pollution is slowing down. But why? Plus, autonomous vehicles' latest foibles and more headlines.
White Roads Through Black Bedrooms: How Urban Freeways Cemented Spatial Inequalities
Urban freeways are having a moment of serious reconsideration.
Wednesday’s Headlines Tax the Rich
Only the wealthy can really afford today's mega-SUVs — and they're not paying for their impacts.
Who Gets Peace and Quiet?: Urban Noise in the COVID-19 Pandemic
During the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories of 2020, the world quieted. As a community noise researcher, I felt the changes acutely.
Colorado’s Vehicle Weight Fee Could Tame Megacar Crisis — And Protect Vulnerable Road users
The proposal could also dodge many of the political pitfalls that too often kill similar ideas.