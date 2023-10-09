Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Can’t Quit Cars

Even as prices continue to rise, Americans just can't or won't stop buying new cars. And they're biking to work less, too.

12:01 AM EDT on October 9, 2023

Shane West
  • Despite the fact that only a fifth of American workers make enough money to afford the payments on average new car costing $48,000 (Market Watch) — not to mention a strike, supply chain issues and high interest rates — new car sales are soaring (CNN).
  • The lack of safe infrastructure even in relatively bike-friendly places like New York City explains why the number of Americans who commute to work by bike is declining. (Jalopnik)
  • Another government shutdown that could affect transportation funding looms now that the House ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Fast Company)
  • Several cities and states are offering rebates or vouchers to help low-income people afford e-bikes. (Washington Post)
  • Sen. Robert Menendez's future wife killed a pedestrian while driving in 2018, which has become part of a corruption investigation into the New Jersey Democrat. (New York Times)
  • A Pennsylvania bill would boost Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA's share of sales tax revenue by $300 million a year. (Inquirer)
  • A central part of Charlotte's transit strategy is "mobility hubs," which are places where several different modes of transportation like bikes, trains and buses come together. (WFAE)
  • Cincinnati's streetcar has already broken last year's record for ridership. (WVXU)
  • An Atlanta Beltline engineer says transit along the walking and biking loop is essential for the city's growth. (11Alive)
  • After Government Street's road diet, the Baton Rouge Business Report offers some potential future targets for converting car lanes to space for biking and walking.
  • To discourage driving, Singapore has made buying a car more expensive than an average apartment at six figures for even a modest vehicle like a Camry. (Reuters)

