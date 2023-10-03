Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Trending Down

An estimated 19,515 people died in car crashes during the first half of 2023, which is down 3.3 percent but still 19,515 too many.

12:01 AM EDT on October 3, 2023

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman
  • Traffic deaths declined for the fifth straight quarter but remain higher than before the pandemic, according to new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. (Forbes)
  • Traffic moves fastest in rich cities and slowest in poor, developing ones, but the relationship between speed and congestion is more complicated. (Time)
  • Cooling pavement designed to reflect sunlight rather than absorb it can actually make pedestrians feel hotter. (CityLab)
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to limit the ability of local governments to lower speed limits or use cameras to enforce traffic laws. (The Guardian)
  • A New York judge ruled against Uber and other companies' efforts to block a new minimum wage for delivery drivers. (The Verge)
  • After a public shaming, Portland no longer plans to remove a bike lane on Broadway to appease hotel owners. (Bike Portland)
  • The NRDC thinks California should spend eligible federal highway money on transit instead.
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority now has a climate office. (WBUR)
  • Houston's new building code promotes walkability by banning "snout houses" with front-facing garages. (Houston Public Media)
  • Maryland unveiled three potential Red Line routes, with options for both light rail and bus rapid transit. (Baltimore Banner)
  • East Lansing is seeking input on its bike and pedestrian plan. (WKAR)
  • The Colorado DOT thinks little green men at intersections are going to stop people from speeding. (Denverite)

