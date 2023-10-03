Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Trending Down
An estimated 19,515 people died in car crashes during the first half of 2023, which is down 3.3 percent but still 19,515 too many.
What Do ‘Livable’ Streets Look Like in an Era of Driverless Cars?
Does a world of autonomous cars really have to make our streets less human? Possibly.
Why Chicago Advocates Are Providing Bikes to Migrants
Unless funds are freed up from a larger entity, bike distribution to asylum seekers is going to stay in crisis mode indefinitely.
Monday’s Headlines Are Open for Business
Monday will be just another Monday for federal employees, as Congress avoided a government shutdown. Plus, declining gas tax revenue provides an opportunity to rethink transportation funding.
Why Connecticut is Investing in New Regional Rail
Gov. Ned Lamont will spend $315 million investment on new rail cars — but they're not going anywhere near Grand Central. Here's why.