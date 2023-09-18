Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Are Going Striking

The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers enters its fourth day as the union seeks to ensure that labor isn't left behind during the EV revolution.

12:01 AM EDT on September 18, 2023

Adam Schultz/Biden for President|

A 2019 UAW strike in Kansas City.

  • The United Auto Workers union did indeed go on strike over the weekend as it seeks to recoup wages and benefits it gave back when domestic automakers were facing bankruptcy, now that they're reaping record profits. CNN is posting regular updates.
  • Car-related costs, particularly insurance, are a major factor driving inflation. (Axios)
  • Predatory loans, police harassment and traffic fines are driving low-income car owners into debt and even to jail. (The New Republic)
  • The National League of Cities has a new online dashboard showing how cities are spending federal infrastructure funds.
  • Unable to find a new source of funding, nonprofit Houston bikeshare BCycle is shutting down. (Chronicle)
  • A small group of people with the usual easily refutable arguments protested bike lanes on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. (WTOP)
  • Higher frequency service on the D.C. Metro is the key to boosting ridership, which is the key to meeting the city's climate goals. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Federal regulators warned the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority about several recent close calls when trains got dangerously close to workers. (Boston Globe)
  • The Twin Cities' Met Council approved a $75 million grant for the Bottineau Blue Line. (CCX Media)
  • Oakland is cracking down on drivers who block sidewalks when they park. (Oaklandside)
  • Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has never been known for his interest in transportation, but lately he sounds like the strongest bike advocate on the city council. (Bike Portland)
  • In Finland, freedom involves not infringing on the rights of others, which is one reason why transportation is so much safer there than in the U.S. (The American Prospect)
  • Uber is appealing a Brazilian court's $205 million fine for "irregular" labor relations. (Reuters)

