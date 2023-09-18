Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Going Striking
The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers enters its fourth day as the union seeks to ensure that labor isn't left behind during the EV revolution.
This is What Victory Looks like, Freeway Fighters
In the end, a lot of bad freeway projects die not with a bang, but a whimper. But we still need to celebrate the win.
What the Defeat of the Minneapolis 2040 Land Use Reform Means for the Rest of America
Minneapolis 2040 has been called America's leading YIMBY success story. Now, it's becoming its greatest tragedy.
Take a Virtual Ride on Chicago’s Newest Greenway
The route is partially finished between Diversey Parkway and Montrose Avenue, and it will soon extend to Berwyn Avenue.
Friday’s Headlines Are Drowning in Debt
Regulators believe some auto lenders are setting up used-car buyers to fail. Auto debt has reached $1.5 trillion, a 28 percent jump since 2020.