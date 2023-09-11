Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Roadkill

Possums squished under tires aren't the only victims of car-related violence. Pollution kills wildlife as well, and roads even prevent some species from mating.

12:01 AM EDT on September 11, 2023

Antony Trivet
  • Drivers kill about 1 million animals a year, but that's just a quarter of the animals that die due to cars and roads when pollution and habitat restrictions are taken into account. (City Lab)
  • More than a quarter to nearly half of the land in major American cities is devoted to storing cars. (Strong Towns)
  • The Nation reviewed Henry Grabar's "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World."
  • Even as Uber continues to fight state-level labor laws, its CEO admits that the company doesn't treat its drivers very well. (Yahoo! Finance)
  • GM and Federal Express partnered to develop a zero-emissions delivery truck. (Fast Company)
  • Tire wear is a major contributor to water pollution, according to an Australian study. (New Atlas)
  • Why is this California city worried about e-bikes when cars kill so many more people? (L.A. Times)
  • More cars are not the key to revitalizing downtown D.C. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Washington state's most recent carbon auction, intended to make pollution costly for companies, brought in $1.5 billion. The money will go toward projects that reduce emissions, though nothing specific has been identified. (Governing)
  • A court blocked Minneapolis' 2040 comprehensive plan that would have put an end to single-family zoning. (Star Tribune)
  • San Diego's proposed complete streets policy has too many loopholes. (KPBS)
  • Lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour didn't stop drivers from speeding near Arlington schools, so the city is installing speed humps. (ARLnow)
  • Anchorage has its first protected bike lane. (Daily News)
  • A multi-million-dollar San Jose parking lot for people who live in their vehicles sits mostly empty. (Spotlight)
  • Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has not yet followed through on promises to improve transit service. (BlogTO)
  • China is flooding the world with cheap gas-powered cars. (New York Times)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Highway Expansion

Why Democrats and Republicans Alike Keep Expanding Highways

A Democratic governor's controversial decision to pick up a road-widening effort where his Republican predecessor left off is sparking a conversation about why U.S. leaders across party lines keep pushing for the same old harmful highway projects.

September 11, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Slower Than a Speeding Bullet

Unlike Superman, Amtrak's new high-speed trains will be limited to medium speeds because of the antiquated tracks they're rolling on.

September 8, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoBicycle Safety

A Little Girl is Dead, But This Calif. Transportation Official Still Won’t Commit to Safety

On Wednesday OakDOT's Fred Kelley, during a SPUR interview, said that protected bike lanes should be the default, but then listed a bunch of exceptions and political considerations. Later that same day he told the grandmother of a four-year-old girl killed on Lakeshore that the city can't build protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt, even though they would have saved the girl's life.

September 7, 2023
Talking Headways

Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner

A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Rodger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.

September 7, 2023
See all posts