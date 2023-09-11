Monday’s Headlines Are Roadkill

A Little Girl is Dead, But This Calif. Transportation Official Still Won’t Commit to Safety

On Wednesday OakDOT's Fred Kelley, during a SPUR interview, said that protected bike lanes should be the default, but then listed a bunch of exceptions and political considerations. Later that same day he told the grandmother of a four-year-old girl killed on Lakeshore that the city can't build protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt, even though they would have saved the girl's life.