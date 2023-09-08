Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are Slower Than a Speeding Bullet
Unlike Superman, Amtrak's new high-speed trains will be limited to medium speeds because of the antiquated tracks they're rolling on.
Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner
A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Rodger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Burned Out
Travel to and from Burning Man accounted for most of its 100,000-ton carbon footprint. Not to mention all the bikes left behind.
Study: Some Paint-Only Bike Lanes May Increase Crashes
Sharrows and paint don't make anyone feel safe. But are they really worse than nothing at all?
Philly Gives City Workers Free Transit. Can Other Cities Follow?
It's sure to be a boon for SEPTA, the environment, and city employees’ quality of life, but can it be a model for other cities?