Wednesday’s Headlines Are Through With Drive-Throughs

And what if government regulators took car crashes as seriously as they took plane crashes? Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on September 6, 2023

Eric McIean
  • Some cities are considering banning new drive-through restaurants to prioritize air quality and safety over driver convenience. (Planetizen)
  • What if government regulators took car crashes as seriously as they took plane crashes? (WFAE)
  • Tech billionaires' secret plan to build a brand-new city near San Francisco has been exposed. (City Lab)
  • BART ridership remains around 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but Bay Area officials hope to recoup more of the loss during "transit month" in September. (CBS News)
  • Mayors across the political spectrum are uniting to blow up Texas Republicans' "Death Star" legislation aimed at pre-empting home rule in liberal bastions like pro-transit Austin. (Texas Monthly)
  • The Twin Cities' now-banished minimum parking regulations ranged from the arbitrary to the absurd. (Minnesota Reformer)
  • The Utah Transit Authority saw an increase in ridership when it offered students free passes, and it's now extending the program to parents and guardians. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Colorado's fare-free summer improved transit ridership dramatically. (Colorado Springs Gazette)
  • Denver will start collecting fees from property owners for sidewalk repairs next year. (Denverite)
  • A Boston Globe editor calls for Massachusetts to emulate Washington, D.C. and use cameras to enforce bus lane violations.
  • Even the Dutch spend billions on fossil fuel subsidies. (ABC News)
  • Light rail in Lagos promises to cut a commute in the traffic-choked Nigerian capital from two hours to 15 minutes. (Reuters)
  • In true Berlin fashion, protesters held a rave to block a highway project that would require the demolition of around 20 clubs and venues. (BBC)

