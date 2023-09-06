Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Through With Drive-Throughs
And what if government regulators took car crashes as seriously as they took plane crashes? Plus other news.
AVs Aren’t Solving our Transportation Problems; They’re Automating Them
"Right now, AV-makers would have us believe that all of our transportation concerns will go away if we simply replace human drivers with computers. But we know this is not true."
American Streets May Soon Get Their First Accessible Design Standards from the Feds
The ADA has been the law for 33 years. Why has it taken this long to write strong guidelines to implement it on U.S. streets?
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Back to Laboring
Hope you enjoyed your long weekend! U.S. high-speed rail is having a moment, Henry Grabar on the spreading anti-parking movement and more in today's headlines.
NYPD All But Abandons Idling Enforcement Amid Climate Crisis
The number of idling violations issued by NYPD is down 99 percent from five years ago, according to publicly available stats.