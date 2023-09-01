Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Do the Electric Slide
Cities and counties want to electrify their bus fleets, and federal funds are available to do so, but the private sector just can't seem to keep up with demand.
How a New Drug Testing Rule from USDOT Could Help Alleviate the Bus Operator Crisis
Marijuana is legal in some form in 23 states. So why should bus drivers get fired for using it when they're not behind the wheel?
Calif. Gets More Money for Sustainable Transportation
Caltrans awards $54 million in planning grants for regions aligning planning with climate, equity, and mobility goals.
GOP Pols Want to Ban Speed Limiter Requirements on Deadly Big Rigs
High-speed truck crashes are soaring – so why are lawmakers fighting against long-proven technology to stop them?
Talking Headways Podcast: A Bootcamp for Infrastructure
This week we're joined by Dr. Robert Blaine of the National League of Cities to chat about local grant writing capacity.