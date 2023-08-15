Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Think the Kids Are Alright

A group of young people sued the Montana government for failing to act against climate change, and as brutal heatwaves and wildfires swept through the West, they won.

12:01 AM EDT on August 15, 2023

Bruhmoney77, CC|

An unfiltered image from Salem, Ore. during a 2020 wildfire. Source: Bruhmoney77, CC

  • In a landmark decision, a judge in Montana ruled in favor of a group of young people who said the state's failure to tackle climate change violates the state constitution. (New York Times)
  • Amtrak's long-haul trains serve a purpose, but rural residents would be better served by buses connecting them to trains running through city centers. (Human Transit)
  • Electric bus manufacturer Proterra tried to find a buyer months before declaring bankruptcy but failed. (Axios)
  • London's Tube ridership is back up to 85 percent of pre-COVID levels. (BBC)
  • Fueled by Taylor Swift concerts and other major events, Seattle's Sound Transit smashed ridership records on two consecutive days in July. (Seattle Times)
  • Milwaukee's streetcar ridership continues to grow steadily. (TMJ4)
  • As expected, California regulators voted to allow driverless taxis to operate 24/7 in San Francisco. (The Guardian)
  • Texas Central — the private company that was planning high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas — reemerged from years of silence to announce it's partnering with Amtrak. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Northwest Arkansas advocates are working to bring passenger rail back to the region. (Democrat-Gazette; paywall)
  • Los Angeles is reopening a dangerous portion of Mullholland Highway known as "The Snake" where cars have been banned since 2019 after multiple fatal crashes. (L.A. Times)
  • Denver's bike infrastructure is getting more sophisticated. (Post)
  • Philadelphia police are cracking down on people who try to save parking spaces with traffic cones, often sparking fistfights or even shootings in the process. (CBS News)
  • While Bethesda drivers may hate bike lanes, data shows that the reduction in car lanes isn't slowing them down. (WTOP)
  • Willamette Week explains why bike registration fees are a bad idea.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Highway Removal

How To Take a Freeway Fight to the Next Level

Is giving up on a full-scale highway teardown a prudent compromise or a policy failure? We sat down with two Twin Cities advocates to get their take.

August 15, 2023
Transit

America’s Largest E-Bus Manufacturer Is Going Bankrupt — But That Isn’t the Only Challenge Facing the Transition

Even if Proterra were thriving, electrifying the nation's transit fleets would be an uphill battle.

August 15, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityCongestion Pricing

N.J. Gov. Candidate: Stop Fighting Congestion Pricing — Expand It Instead!

he Jersey City mayor who hopes to be the next Garden State governor thinks current Gov. Murphy's lawsuit to stop congestion pricing is "wrong" — and vows to expand tolling to charge New York drivers for the congestion they cause in Jersey.

August 15, 2023
Bicycling

Could Building Bike Lanes Become America’s Next Big Infrastructure Project?

Bike lanes and trails aren't just small, local projects; they're key components of a national effort to end climate change. A new advocacy tool seeks to get Americans to treat them as such.

August 14, 2023
See all posts