Thursday’s Headlines Build Back Better?

The Biden administration and local officials and residents in dozens of cities are finding out that it’s harder to rebuild Black neighborhoods than it is to send them into decline with an uncrossable highway. ( New York Times )

Americans take just 12 percent of their trips on foot — one of the lowest walking rates in the world primarily due to lack of infrastructure and poor planning. ( Big Think )

State DOTs are increasingly giving cities more leeway to lower speed limits. ( State Smart Transportation Initiative )

Conspiracy theories aside, the explanation for Trader Joe’s small parking lots is pretty simple: The stores are small, so not much parking is required. ( KTLA )

The ironically named Entitled Cyclist uses social media to document that it’s possible to get around by bike even in Los Angeles, a city built for cars. ( NYT )

A long-awaited study in Los Angeles is expected to recommend congestion pricing to relieve traffic in the car-choked city. ( L.A. Times )

Newly elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson should invest in slow streets and transit. ( Crain’s Chicago Business )

A $750 million waterfront development in Seattle does not include a safe path for cyclists. ( Seattle Times )

Tampa’s latest quick-build complete streets project is on high-injury 14th Street. ( WFLA )

The El Paso streetcar is up and running again after being shut down for a month in response to an influx of migrants. ( Herald-Post )

Drivers still have outsized influence in Berlin, one of Europe’s least car-dependent cities. ( City Lab )

Brazilian industries want the nation’s 15 largest cities to invest heavily in passenger rail. ( Railway Gazette )

Montreal announced plans to spend $30 million on 53 bike projects. ( CTV )