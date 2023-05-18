Thursday’s Headlines Are Alright

Photo: Eugene Triguba, CC
  • Gen Z doesn’t like to drive, but taking advantage of that reluctance will require greater investments in transit infrastructure. (The Nation)
  • The Biden administration, for some reason, favors funding requests for low-emissions buses over no-emissions ones. (Transportation for America)
  • Allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers’ licenses will make roads safer. (Governing)
  • Curbs are for more than just EV charging. (Government Technology)
  • If “The Jetsons” becomes real, the Biden administration is ready — because they’re launching a national strategy for “flying air taxis.”  (Reuters)
  • A New Yorker book review links new books by Henry Grabar (“Paved Paradise”) and Daniel Knowles (“Carmageddon”) to the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners.”
  • Even the least bikeable cities have certain neighborhoods where cycling is safe and easy. (Good Good Good)
  • D.C. bike advocates are undeterred by recent setbacks, like the shelving of plans for Connecticut Avenue and K Street. (Washington Post)
  • Honolulu’s long-awaited light rail line is set to start running Fourth of July weekend. (Hawaii Public Radio)
  • Three new pedestrian bridges in Seattle will provide better access to transit and walking and biking trails. (The Urbanist)
  • The Portland Bureau of Transportation relies too much on parking revenue. (Bike Portland)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit has enrolled 14,500 people in its fare discount program. (WESA)
  • A Cleveland pilot project revealed that speed tables lowered drivers’ speeds by 8 miles per hour. (Scene)
  • Albuquerque can be like Jersey City and bring traffic deaths down to zero (on city-owned roads, at least). (Journal)
  • ICYMI: A Metro Times story about the Detroit QLine’s upside-down braille won a national award.
  • A Grand Rapids business will come to your house and fix your bike. (WZZM)

