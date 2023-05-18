Thursday’s Headlines Are Alright

Path Path
Gen Z doesn’t like to drive, but taking advantage of that reluctance will require greater investments in transit infrastructure. (
The Nation) The Biden administration, for some reason, favors funding requests for low-emissions buses over no-emissions ones. (
Transportation for America) Allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers’ licenses will make roads safer. (
Governing) Curbs are for more than just EV charging. (
Government Technology) If “The Jetsons” becomes real, the Biden administration is ready — because they’re launching a national strategy for “flying air taxis.” (
New Yorker book review links new books by Henry Grabar (“Paved Paradise”) and Daniel Knowles (“Carmageddon” ) to the classic sitcom “The Honeymooners.” Even the least bikeable cities have certain neighborhoods where cycling is safe and easy. (
Good Good Good) D.C. bike advocates are undeterred by recent setbacks, like the shelving of plans for Connecticut Avenue and K Street. (
Washington Post) Honolulu’s long-awaited light rail line is set to start running Fourth of July weekend. (
Hawaii Public Radio) Three new pedestrian bridges in Seattle will provide better access to transit and walking and biking trails. (
The Urbanist) The Portland Bureau of Transportation relies too much on parking revenue. (
Bike Portland) Pittsburgh Regional Transit has enrolled 14,500 people in its fare discount program. (
WESA) A Cleveland pilot project revealed that speed tables lowered drivers’ speeds by 8 miles per hour. (
Scene) Albuquerque can be like Jersey City and bring traffic deaths down to zero (on city-owned roads, at least). (
Journal) ICYMI: A
Metro Times story about the Detroit QLine’s upside-down braille won a national award. A Grand Rapids business will come to your house and fix your bike. (
WZZM)