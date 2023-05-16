Tuesday’s Headlines Are Highly Ranked

- A study by e-bike retailer Velotric found that Houston is the deadliest city to bike in, while Florida has six cities in the top 10. Overall, 82 percent of cyclists are scared to ride in their city.
- Another study, this one by moving company Hire a Helper, ranked Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York as the metro areas with the best transit. Ithica and Provo were tops among smaller cities.
- Federal infrastructure funding could create 15 million jobs, but state and local transportation departments are having a hard time even hanging on to the people they have. (Brookings Institute)
- A Senate committee advanced a bipartisan rail safety bill in response to the East Palestine derailment. (Transportation Today)
- Revised plans for Washington, D.C.’s Union Station include less parking and better access for bike and foot traffic. (Washington Post)
- California’s high-speed rail line reached a milestone when the soaring Cedar Viaduct was completed. (Fresno Bee)
- The Los Angeles-area city of Pico Rivera is talking to neighbor Long Beach about a 26-mile bus only lane. (LB Post)
- Denver’s mayoral candidates differ on bike lanes and how to restore transit ridership. (Denverite)
- A new coalition is pushing traffic safety reforms through the Texas legislature. (Observer)
- Austin is looking at ways to end minimum parking requirements. (American-Statesman)
- Philadelphia’s Indego bikeshare is expanding to four new neighborhoods. (WHYY)
- Atlanta is finally repaving notoriously pothole-filled and dangerous DeKalb Avenue. (Urbanize)
- San Antonio residents can now pay bus fare on the Uber app. (Axios)
- Sioux Falls is updating its bike and pedestrian master plan. (SF Simplified)
- Opponents of low-traffic neighborhoods lost big in Britain’s local elections last week. (New Statesman)