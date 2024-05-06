Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

You Wouldn’t Like Monday’s Headlines When We’re Angry

Which state has the worst road rage? Consumer Affairs magazine looked at a variety of factors to come up with an answer.

12:01 AM EDT on May 6, 2024

Creative Commons|

Source: Creative Commons

  • Louisiana drivers have the worst road rage, according to a Consumer Affairs ranking that looked at factors like speeding tickets, fatal wrecks and incidents involving guns.
  • May is National Bike Month, and Planetizen ranked the best cities for biking. Minneapolis has the highest bike score among large U.S. cities, according to People for Bikes, while Portland has the highest percentage of workers who commute by bike.
  • Indiana is finishing up it stretch of I-69, a freeway that starts at the Canadian border and will eventually run to Mexico, though probably not within our lifetimes. (Governing)
  • Unsurprisingly pro-car Houston Mayor John Whitmire is skipping the Texas Vision Zero Summit, even though it's being held in his city. (Houston Public Media)
  • When it comes to light rail, Kansas City is playing to catchup to contemporaries like Salt Lake City, where universities use transit as a recruiting tool. (The Pitch)
  • Brightline chose Siemen Mobility to build trains for its Southern California-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail line. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Arguments start today in a Massachusetts court case over Uber and Lyft drivers' labor rights. (Reuters)
  • Detroit's QLine streetcar set a new record for ridership during the NFL Draft, held in the Motor City, showing its importance for transporting people during major events. (Axios)
  • Colorado transit advocates are ecstatic about a bill to fund the Regional Transportation District with new fees on oil and gas drilling. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • In response to critics, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell added $100 million for sidewalks, bike lanes and transit to his $1.35 billion transportation levy proposal before sending it to the city council. (The Urbanist)
  • Cincinnati bikeshare RedBike shuttered in March but has raised enough money to reopen next week. (WLWT)
  • The Stranger reminds everyone that bike lanes are for bikes, not cars or pedestrians.
  • Here's the deal with San Francisco's sparkly sidewalks. (SFGate)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Federal Funding

When it Comes to Federal Infrastructure Grants, Size Does Matter

Cities and municipalities with larger budgets and staff are more likely to win competitive federal infrastructure grants, the Urban Institute has found.

May 6, 2024
Delivery trucks

The E-Commerce Explosion is Making Roads More Dangerous

And can advanced technology stop the bloodshed?

May 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Are Friday’s Headlines the New Normal?

Transit ridership hasn't come all the way back from the pandemic, and they're going to need more federal help, along with other changes, says Governing magazine.

May 3, 2024
Safety

Friday Video: How to Make Places Safe For Non-Drivers After Dark

A top Paris pedestrian planner, a leading GIS professional, and Streetsblog's own Kea Wilson weigh in on the roots of America's nighttime road safety crisis, and the strategies that can help end it.

May 3, 2024
See all posts