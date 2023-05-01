Monday’s Headlines Cancel Car Culture

Cars are dirty, dangerous and not very good at their job of getting people from place to place. So why do Americans love them so much? (The New Republic)
U.S. governments’ eagerness to subsidize roads and reluctance to subsidize transit has led to one crisis after another, according to Nicholas Dagen Bloom’s new book “The Great American Transit Disaster.” (City Lab, History News Network).
Lyft is laying off more than 1,000 employees, about a quarter of its workforce. (CNBC)
The Federal Transit Administration is proposing new safety regulations. (Smart Cities Dive)
Route Fifty has advice for local governments that want to take advantage of $2 trillion in federal infrastructure funding.
New York City’s Vision Zero program seems to have stalled out. (NY Times)
Minneapolis groups are putting forward alternatives to an urban freeway as I-94 comes up for reconstruction. (streets.mn)
Minneapolis also adopted an update to its Vision Zero plan. (Fox 9)
France may soon pay its residents to trade their private cars for e-bikes, vehicle-share services, and even transit passes — and the move is re-igniting the conversation about unconventional ways our governments can subsidize the greenest modes of transportation.
Today on the Streetsblog Network, we’re featuring a post from The Transport Politic, in which he takes up a discussion with Cap’n Transit about what constitutes profitability for a transit system: Photo by network member Rail Life via Flickr. [T]he meaning of the word "profitable" itself is subjective. We could argue that getting enough revenue […]
There’s an interesting discussion going on over at Seattle Transit Blog over the region’s policies toward suburban job growth. Currently, Seattle region planners designate “regional growth centers,” with special rules designed to concentrate new jobs and housing in these areas. Regional growth centers also have an easier time capturing government infrastructure funds. Seattle Transit Blog’s […]