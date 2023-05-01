Monday’s Headlines Cancel Car Culture

Image courtesy Streets.MN
Image courtesy Streets.MN
  • Cars are dirty, dangerous and not very good at their job of getting people from place to place. So why do Americans love them so much? (The New Republic)
  • U.S. governments’ eagerness to subsidize roads and reluctance to subsidize transit has led to one crisis after another, according to Nicholas Dagen Bloom’s new book “The Great American Transit Disaster.” (City Lab, History News Network).
  • Lyft is laying off more than 1,000 employees, about a quarter of its workforce. (CNBC)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is proposing new safety regulations. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Route Fifty has advice for local governments that want to take advantage of $2 trillion in federal infrastructure funding.
  • New York City’s Vision Zero program seems to have stalled out. (NY Times)
  • Minneapolis groups are putting forward alternatives to an urban freeway as I-94 comes up for reconstruction. (streets.mn)
  • Minneapolis also adopted an update to its Vision Zero plan. (Fox 9)
  • The Los Angeles Times editorial board calls for safe routes to school.
  • Washington, D.C. city council members want to pay for fare-free transit by pausing bus-only lanes on K Street. (DCist)
  • The D.C. region’s Capital Bikeshare is adding 900 e-bikes to its fleet. (GW Hatchet)
  • Lime is bringing rental e-bikes to St. Petersburg. (Florida Politics)
  • The Philadelphia Parking Authority is cracking down on drivers who block bike lanes. (WHYY)
  • A Maine resident is repairing bikes for asylum seekers who lack transportation. (News Center Maine)
  • Jalopnik amassed drivers’ worst parking horror stories.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

What Does Profitability Mean for Transit?

By Sarah Goodyear |
Today on the Streetsblog Network, we’re featuring a post from The Transport Politic, in which he takes up a discussion with Cap’n Transit about what constitutes profitability for a transit system:  Photo by network member Rail Life via Flickr. [T]he meaning of the word "profitable" itself is subjective. We could argue that getting enough revenue […]

The “Backward Incentives” That Subsidize Job Sprawl

By Angie Schmitt |
There’s an interesting discussion going on over at Seattle Transit Blog over the region’s policies toward suburban job growth. Currently, Seattle region planners designate “regional growth centers,” with special rules designed to concentrate new jobs and housing in these areas. Regional growth centers also have an easier time capturing government infrastructure funds. Seattle Transit Blog’s […]