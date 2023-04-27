Thursday’s Headlines Reap What We Sowed

Cyclist and pedestrian deaths have skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past 20 years — an anomaly among developed nations — and the victims are disproportionately Black and Hispanic. For decades governments prioritized wide roads in poor and minority neighborhoods that outsiders can speed through, and neglected to invest in safety. (New York Times)
Two-mile long freight trains often block intersections for hours, requiring children who walk to school to risk their lives climbing over a train that could start at any time or stay home. (ProPublica)
Automakers pretty much refuse to sell small cars and trucks in the U.S., believing Americans don’t want them. So rural farmers are importing tiny pickups from Japan. (The Economist; paywall)
“Desire paths” trampled by people where there are no paved paths help urban planners understand how to build better public spaces. (Australian Broadcasting Corp.)
California transit agencies and sympathetic legislators unveiled a five-year, $5 billion budget proposal to keep transit from going over a fiscal cliff. (CalMatters)
The Culver City council removed a protected bike lane from a downtown safety pilot program that was widely watched in the L.A. region. (LAist)
The “pause” on Philadelphia’s King of Prussia rail line is also an opportunity to draw riders back by improving existing transit service. (Governing)
A new WalkBoston analysis of pedestrian deaths during 2021 found that most fatal crashes that killed pedestrians last year were concentrated in only 12 cities and towns across the Commonwealth, and that older adults were disproportionately represented among the victims. In 2021, at least 75 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic crashes in Massachusetts, according […]
News reports tend to blame the victims of these crashes for transgressions like "distracted walking" or crossing where they shouldn't have. But a new analysis from Smart Growth America highlights how pedestrian deaths are a systemic problem caused by the dangerous design of our streets and transportation systems.
A spate of pedestrian and cyclists deaths at the hands of hit-and-run drivers in St. Louis is sparking a national conversation about the unique reasons why so many drivers leave their victims to die — and what it will take to stop them.
The number of people killed by police officers in the U.S. has been massively underreported in official statistics over the past four decades, with an additional 17,000 deaths over that period, according to our new research.