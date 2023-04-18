Tuesday’s Headlines Are Dodging SUVs

Cyclists who are hit by drivers in SUVs are more likely to be killed or severely injured, because SUVs are taller and heavier than cars, according to an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study. (Autoweek)
Subsidies buried in Democrats’ 2022 climate change legislation could encourage the production of dirty hydrogen that’s manufactured from polluting natural gas. (New York Times)
Sound Transit can’t repair faulty track supports for a Seattle light rail extension and will have to replace them, potentially pushing back the Lake Washington crossing. (Seattle Times)
A former CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit Authority says CATS administrators were incompetent for deferring maintenance that led to a derailment last year. (MSN)
Minneapolis bus rapid transit needs shorter headways to succeed. (Star Tribune)
A proposed delivery fee that would have funded transportation is dead in the Minnesota legislature. (MinnPost)
A deal for a new Nashville football stadium will include funding for rail and buses. (Tennessean)
Pensacola produced one of the top complete streets experts in the world (WUWF), and the Florida city is making progressive on a waterfront walkability project that will include its first protected bike lane (News Journal)
Raleigh’s bikeshare shut down abruptly after the company that runs it filed for bankruptcy. (CBS 17)
Wouldn’t it be nice if it were actually safe for toddlers to tear ass down the sidewalk? (The Onion)