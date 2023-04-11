Tuesday’s Headlines Avoid the Fiscal Cliff

A tax on millionaires, congestion pricing, fuel taxes and rideshare fees are some of the ideas cities and states have come up for preventing transit agencies from going over a fiscal cliff. (Transit Center)
Tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks account for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. States could be using federal infrastructure funds to lower that number, but instead most are building more roads. (Clean Technica)
The Biden administration’s proposed stricter EPA pollution rules are designed to ensure that most cars sold in the U.S. are electric by 2032. (New York Times)
GM is recalling 300 of its self-driving Cruise vehicles after one collided with a bus in San Francisco. (Detroit Free Press)
Biking in Portland is on the decline because it’s perceived as too white and too dangerous, and driving is still too easy, among many other reasons. (Bike Portland)
Connecticut should pass a Vision Zero bill because drivers killed 385 people there last year, including 65 cyclists and pedestrians. (Mirror)
Protected bike lanes will be added to many Washington state highway projects after the legislature passed a complete streets law. (The Urbanist)
Texas lawmakers are looking to pull the plug on Austin’s Project Connect transit expansion as estimated costs rise. (American-Statesman)
Residents of a primarily Latino neighborhood say the Houston Metro hasn’t reached out to them about a proposed bus rapid transit project. (KHOU)
The Omaha Metro is expanding into a regional transit authority. (World-Herald)
Durham is considering funding protected bike lanes after a driver killed the city budget director. (WRAL)
Cycling champion Ethan Boyd was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike in a San Francisco park. (NBC News)
When someone abandoned an SUV in a Chicago bike lane for days, residents knew what to do. (CBS News)
Comparing the average emissions per passenger mile of various transport modes. (Chart: FTA) While state DOTs marked Earth Day by depicting roads as unsung heroes of livability, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the transit industry celebrated in their own ways by releasing reports on local rail and bus systems’ roles in reducing U.S. transport […]