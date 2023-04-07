Friday’s Headlines Don’t Want to Pay for Parking

Parking is so expensive that it’s a drag on the economy. Building a space costs more than many cars, and the average office building devotes twice as much to storing an employee’s vehicle as it does to the employee themselves. (Business Insider)
The Federal Highway Administration is launching a $350 million program for safe animal crossings. Vehicle-wildlife collisions kill 200 people a year. (Smart Cities Dive)
“Mobility justice” should be a thing, just like racial justice, economic justice or environmental justice, and it ties into those concepts as well, according to the new book “Cars and Jail: Freedom Dreams, Debt and Carcerality.” (Public Books)
Ultimately, sustainable transit is the solution to climate change, not electric vehicles. (Chicago Policy Review)
Most rural U.S. towns are sprawling and car-centric because they grew after the rise of the automobile and the government invested in roads instead of rail, but that doesn’t mean they have to be. (CNU Public Square)
Transit-oriented development not only helps people who want to live in cities find housing, but also helps connects cities to suburbs via transit. (Arch Daily)
California transit agencies are facing the dilemma of raising fares or cutting services, either of which will hurt low-income riders. (Cal Matters)
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority just passed what officials expect will be its last budget without fare hikes or service cuts as federal COVID funding runs out. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is considering trading lesser-used bus routes for more frequent service on others. (AJC)
Far-right Arizona lawmakers have declared war on Phoenix light rail, which, ironically, will only make traffic worse on the highways they love. (Republic)
There are five options for Austin light rail, but one is clear frontrunner. (Chronicle)
Cleveland’s transit agency is looking at four potential bus rapid transit lines, as well as buying new train cars for the first time in 40 years. (Scene)
Washington, D.C. is pushing back bike lanes on Connecticut Avenue. (Axios)
A New Urbanist development in Texas will feature car-free zones and streets designed for safety first. (Rice Kinder Institute)
Amsterdam is proposing closing more streets to through traffic in an effort to keep cars out of the central city. (City Lab)
Three wheels are better than two: E-rickshaws are the hot new mode of transportation in Asia. (The Atlantic)
When I entered the affordable housing world, one thing I didn’t count on was how many projects across Denver don’t even pass the visioning stage. There are a variety of reasons for this, mainly revolving around finances, but the one I was not counting on was…parking.
To meet its climate goals, Massachusetts will need to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles from the state’s roadways within the next 25 years. But the Commonwealth’s new decarbonization roadmap aims to accomplish this not with improvements to transit and safer streets, but with widespread subsidies for new electric vehicles. Massachusetts is home to many of the world’s […]
We talk a lot on this blog about the way that government policy can help to create livable streets. But we don’t often discuss the role that individual property owners can play when they’re inspired to create a more pedestrian-friendly space. The owner of this property in Miami has decided to convert a parking lot […]
Foreign correspondence from Ethan Kent at Project for Public Spaces: I was working in Flint, Michigan the first part of this week. Remarkably, for a city that was planned for everything but people, there are still some great people working to create a genuine "Steets Rennaissance." Flint originally built itself around the car and, after […]
As President Biden pushes to install electric vehicle chargers across America, some advocates are wondering where they will all go – and if the effort will deal a blow to the movement reform parking policy in our cities.
U.S. drivers ram their cars into buildings about 100 times every single day, according to revised new estimates – and while that's 40 more daily collisions than previously thought, some experts suspect it may still be an undercount.