Thursday’s Headlines Are Automatic

Automated enforcement gives cities the tools to catch repeat traffic offenders, but the worst drivers are still on the streets. (City Lab)
Amid rising cyclist and pedestrian deaths, U.S. House Democrats have introduced a bill encouraging states to fill in gaps in their bike networks, named after the diplomat who was killed on a bike by a driver in Maryland last year. (Smart Cities Dive)
Car-sharing offers an alternative to urban parking and could bring down housing costs if more widespread. (Urban Land)
Planting street trees makes cities more resilient to heat waves and climate change. (Planetizen)
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and other Republicans need to educate themselves on the benefits of e-bikes and bike infrastructure. (Bicycling)
A survey of Seattle commuters found that faster, more frequent service and availability of denser housing near stops would get more people to ride transit. (The Urbanist)
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is paying a consultant $280,000 to lobby Sound Transit for his positions on light rail. (Seattle Times)
The Biden administration awarded Houston a $150 million grant for a 25-mile bus rapid transit line. (Axios)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill allowing police to impound vehicles belonging to repeat reckless driving offenders. (Wis Politics)
Will Philadelphia’s Vision Zero program continue once Mayor Jim Kenney leaves office? (Audacy)
A $9 million Virginia state grant will allow Richmond to improve its 500 most dangerous intersections. (WTVR)
The wheels of change grind slowly at the institutions that guide the American traffic engineering establishment, but they are moving forward. This week, U.S. DOT issued interim approval for bike boxes [PDF], a treatment that positions cyclists ahead of cars at intersections. Dozens of American cities currently use bike boxes — some for the better part of the past decade […]
For cities trying to get a handle on traffic fatalities, dangerous motor vehicle speeds are an enormous problem. Once drivers exceed 20 mph, the chances that someone outside the vehicle will survive a collision plummet. But even on city streets where many people walk and bike, streets with 35 or 40 mph traffic are common. Cities looking […]
One of the interesting developments to come out of the National Association of City Transportation Officials “Designing Cities” conference (currently in its second day) was the announcement of a wide-ranging new design guide to be released next year. NACTO’s “Urban Streets Design Guide” will show how streets of every size can be re-oriented to prioritize […]
Traffic fatalities are on the rise up again, with an increase of 8.1 percent in the first half of 2015, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. As is their practice, NHTSA officials are attributing the problem to driver (or passenger) error — drunk driving, speeding, failure to wear seatbelts — but did promise “new initiatives to protect vulnerable road users such […]