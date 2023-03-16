Thursday’s Headlines Have Allergies

Four of the 15 most congested stretches of highway in the U.S. are in Atlanta, with three in Los Angeles, three in Chicago and two in Houston. (Jalopnik)
People want car-free living even in car-centric cities like Charlotte and Phoenix. (City Lab)
In rural areas where transit isn’t an option, it’s important to convince drivers who are largely unfamiliar with the technology to buy electric vehicles. (Union of Concerned Scientists)
Traffic engineers should be looking at entire transportation networks holistically, instead of piece by piece. (Cities Today)
The Los Angeles Times has a very sad story about rampant drug use on the L.A. Metro. While transit agencies shouldn’t be responsible for social services, and more policing isn’t the answer to homelessness or substance abuse, commuters, women and families also aren’t going to ride if that’s what they encounter.
Wall Street is cheering a recent California court ruling denying ride-hailing drivers labor rights. (Reuters)
Atlanta voters approved a plan to raise taxes to drastically expand transit in 2016. But now that many of those projects are being delayed or scaled back, it could discourage voters from ever doing that again. (Governing)
The Charlotte Area Transit System has to repair all 42 of its light rail cars due to an axle bearing problem it kept under wraps. (Axios)
Drivers killed 31 Portland pedestrians in 2022, compared to five in 2008. (Bike Portland)
Milwaukee is focusing Vision Zero efforts on a stretch of Burleigh that’s particularly known for reckless driving. (Fox 6)
Madison’s BCycle bikeshare is adding 110 new e-bikes at 20 new stations, thanks to a Wisconsin DOT grant. (WKOW)
Milwaukee Avenue is Chicago’s most dangerous road for cyclists. (Chicago Magazine)
St. Paul poets have a chance for their words to be immortalized in concrete as the city prepares to fix 10 miles of sidewalks this summer. (Pioneer Press)
Here’s a great visualization of what cities get out of the billions of dollars spent on highways and road expansion: more traffic. Justin Swan at City Clock made this chart showing the relationship between congestion levels, as measured by TomTom, and car use. (Yes, it has no X axis — here’s Swan’s explanation of how to read […]
Almost half of all car trips in U.S. cities are three miles long or less. That little nugget of information has long been understood, hinted at by U.S. Census surveys, but now a transportation data company has confirmed and expanded on it. INRIX Research constantly collects anonymous travel data from a wide variety of sources. […]
A federal policy that has encouraged Americans to drive to work instead of taking the bus or the train won’t tilt the playing field toward car commuters so much. A bill that extends provisions of the tax code will permanently set the maximum transit commuter tax benefit at the same level car commuters get for parking expenses. Both classes of commuters can now […]