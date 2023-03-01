Wednesday’s Headlines Are Inducing Demand

  • How is it that, all evidence to the contrary, anyone still believes widening roads will reduce congestion? (Planetizen, City Observatory)
  • While intercity bus ridership is recovering, stations are continuing to close, and a driver shortage persists, putting pressure on state and local governments to stem the tide lest carless travelers be stranded. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Psychedelics could be used to treat cyclists suffering from pain and depression after crashes, according to a new study. (New England Journal of Medicine)
  • Thank Missouri Rep. Cori Bush for the $214 million in climate-change relief funds for transit agencies in President Biden’s most recent budget. (The Nation)
  • Just making it easier and safer to walk is an often overlooked way to fight climate change. (Environment America)
  • With the car losing its grip on cities, planners should make required parking a thing of the past. (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • High construction costs are forcing Austin officials to make difficult decisions on what will be a generation-defining expansion of transit. (KXAN)
  • Venture capital is drying up for Pittsburgh’s driverless car startups. (Post-Gazette)
  • A hit-and-run driver killed a Reno cyclist, and the city’s habit of plowing snow from roads into bike lanes and sidewalks could be to blame. (This Is Reno)
  • Planners in Northwest Arkansas are seeking federal help to upgrade bus stops in low-income areas. (Democrat-Gazette)
  • Ben Affleck can’t parallel park, proving once again that celebrities, they’re just like us! (TMZ)

