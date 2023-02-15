Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Lot of Depth, Width

Jeff Speck. Photo: Michael Brands.
  • Is it time for a class action lawsuit against the transportation officials responsible for writing road design guidelines that they know will result in people dying in car crashes? Walkable Cities author Jeff Speck thinks so. (The Hill)
  • Women who fear crime are going to be the hardest riders to lure back to the York City subway. (Times)
  • Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program isn’t just helping residents use greener transportation. It’s building an army of bike advocates. (City Lab)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit approved another 1,500-space park-and-ride lot, which is way more expensive than just providing buses so people don’t have to drive to the train station. (The Urbanist)
  • San Antonio is growing, and its increasingly congested roads are getting increasingly dangerous for cyclists. (Report)
  • A planned elevated rail line in Inglewood received a $400 million California state grant. (Los Angeles Business Journal)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is proposing three bus rapid transit options for the Clifton Corridor, but light rail is off the table because it’s too expensive. (Decaturish)
  • Oakland is bringing back slow streets a year after it shut down the pandemic-era program. (Oaklandside)
  • Pittsburgh Uber and Lyft drivers went on strike last weekend, demanding better wages and safety protocols. (WESA)
  • A plan to connect 75 Baltimore neighborhoods with walking and biking trails needs more funding, and no one knows when it might be completed. (Banner)
  • Charleston is looking to expand its bikeshare system, which has replaced 16,000 car trips since May. (Live 5)
  • Acclaimed poet Maya Angelou was a San Francisco streetcar operator in high school, and now there’s a push for a streetcar named Maya Angelou. (Standard)

