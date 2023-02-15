Wednesday’s Headlines Have a Lot of Depth, Width

Is it time for a class action lawsuit against the transportation officials responsible for writing road design guidelines that they know will result in people dying in car crashes? Walkable Cities author Jeff Speck thinks so. (The Hill)
Women who fear crime are going to be the hardest riders to lure back to the York City subway. (Times)
Denver’s popular e-bike rebate program isn’t just helping residents use greener transportation. It’s building an army of bike advocates. (City Lab)
Seattle’s Sound Transit approved another 1,500-space park-and-ride lot, which is way more expensive than just providing buses so people don’t have to drive to the train station. (The Urbanist)
San Antonio is growing, and its increasingly congested roads are getting increasingly dangerous for cyclists. (Report)
Research suggests that you are 568 times less likely to die in a terror attack than a car crash. So why do cities devote so much less to making their cities walkable than they do to preventing politically-motivated violence?