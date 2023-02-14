Can Athletes Solve Urbanism’s PR Problem? Soccer Star Tesho Akindele Thinks So

If the typical professional athlete talks about transportation at all, it’s usually in the context of a mulit-million SUV commercial. Soccer star Tesho Akindele, though, isn’t the typical athlete — and as he transitions out of his career on the field, he wants to make a full-time job out of building walkable, bikeable, equitable cities.

Today on The Brake, we talk to Tesho about how he fell in love with urbanism, why he uses his platform to talk about parking minimums, and the secret to getting non-wonks on board the movement to end car dependency and create people-centered places.

follow Tesho on Twitter @Tesho13.