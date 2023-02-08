Wednesday’s Headlines Are Made in the USA

Image: Phil Murphy, CC
  • President Biden touted climate-change measures like converting to electric vehicles while also admitting the U.S. will be dependent on oil for “at least another decade” during his State of the Union address (The Hill). He also announced that all construction materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects must be made in the U.S. (CNBC).
  • Ezra Klein at the New York Times ponders why American construction is getting less efficient. Most of the problems are bureaucratic or political, according to an NYU study on why U.S. transit projects cost more than other countries’. The rising costs and long timelines frustrate the public and sap support for these generally popular projects (Transit Costs Project).
  • Transit riders are frustrated by “ghost buses” that show up on their apps but never arrive. (Pew Stateline)
  • I-794 bulldozed through a vibrant Black Milwaukee community in the 1960s, and the easy access to downtown via car spurred white residents to flee to the suburbs. Now activists want the freeway taken down. (Fast Company)
  • It has lots of attractions but doesn’t really connect anything, so “America’s Main Street” of Pennsylvania Avenue is a strong candidate for D.C. to start experimenting with closing streets to cars. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Benefits for Boston city employees now include Bluebike bike-share memberships. (Globe)
  • A Houston developer is hoping to turn car-centric neighborhoods into walkable ones. (Greater Houston Partnership)
  • An Arlington, Texas project will map sidewalk conditions in low-income neighborhoods as way to help residents access food and find safe routes to school. (KERA)
  • Palm Beach, Florida residents are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel a plan to add bike lanes to A1A and widen a multiuse path. (Daily News)
  • A Philadelphia high-school student writes about how biking is a necessity for her family. (Inquirer)
  • New Orleans has a 1907 San Francisco streetcar tucked away in a barn, and yes, it’s named “Desire.” (Boing Boing)

