Wednesday’s Headlines Are Made in the USA

President Biden touted climate-change measures like converting to electric vehicles while also admitting the U.S. will be dependent on oil for “at least another decade” during his State of the Union address (The Hill). He also announced that all construction materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects must be made in the U.S. (CNBC).
Ezra Klein at the New York Times ponders why American construction is getting less efficient. Most of the problems are bureaucratic or political, according to an NYU study on why U.S. transit projects cost more than other countries’. The rising costs and long timelines frustrate the public and sap support for these generally popular projects (Transit Costs Project).
Transit riders are frustrated by “ghost buses” that show up on their apps but never arrive. (Pew Stateline)
I-794 bulldozed through a vibrant Black Milwaukee community in the 1960s, and the easy access to downtown via car spurred white residents to flee to the suburbs. Now activists want the freeway taken down. (Fast Company)
It has lots of attractions but doesn’t really connect anything, so “America’s Main Street” of Pennsylvania Avenue is a strong candidate for D.C. to start experimenting with closing streets to cars. (Greater Greater Washington)
Benefits for Boston city employees now include Bluebike bike-share memberships. (Globe)
The persistent myth that it just costs more to build train lines in the U.S. than it does abroad is mostly bunk, a new analysis finds — but costs quickly balloon when we start building them underground, for reasons that researchers can't yet fully explain.
Paul Lewis, policy director at the Eno Center for Transportation, discusses "Saving Time and Making Cents: A Blueprint for Building Transit Better" — about the differences between highway and transit capital projects and ways to create better governance and lower costs.
