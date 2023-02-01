Ain’t No Wednesday’s Headlines Wide Enough

Photo: No More Freeways PDX
Photo: No More Freeways PDX
  • The best new bike lanes are in New Jersey, Providence, Portland, Pittsburgh, Seattle, suburban D.C. and even South Carolina and Indiana. (People for Bikes)
  • Micromobility like scooters and e-bikes deserve more attention in conversations around climate change. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • This Associated Press story frames the Biden administration’s fix-it-first policy as a blow to put-upon “advocates for road construction” like suburban mayors at the expense of transit projects.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to fast-track 20 road-widening projects at a cost of $7 billion. (WPTV)
  • In addition to gas tax revenue and federal infrastructure funds, Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons is proposing $859 million for highway widening. (Next STL)
  • Washington, D.C. is now the largest U.S. city with fare-free buses after the city council approved a zero-fare policy without Mayor Muriel Bowser’s approval. (CNBC)
  • San Francisco’s bike plan will focus on neighborhoods that historically feel left out of transportation decisions. (The Frisc)
  • The Boston Chamber of Commerce is backing a Massachusetts bill to study congestion pricing. (Herald)
  • Salt Lake City has plans to replace a mountain highway with gondolas to cut down on crashes and emissions. (Electrek)
  • Now that Portland has taken over 82nd Avenue from the state, planning starts in earnest to provide better bus service. (Bike Portland)
  • Charlotte will soon decide on a route for the Silver Line. (Axios)
  • The Denver city council voted to decriminalize jaywalking. (Denverite)
  • People all over the world are starting “bike buses” so their kids can all ride to school together. Here’s how to start yours. (Wired)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

