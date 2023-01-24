Tuesday’s Headlines Lace Up Their Sneakers

Biking on a trail in Kellogg, Idaho. Photo: Don Kostelec
Biking on a trail in Kellogg, Idaho. Photo: Don Kostelec
  • The omnibus spending bill signed by President Biden in December includes $27 million for walking and biking trails. Trail use is up 45 percent since 2019. (Route Fifty)
  • Facing a deadline in California and other states to electrify its fleet, Uber is working with automakers to design lower-cost electric vehicles. (Wall Street Journal)
  • Low-traffic neighborhoods actually reduce traffic and don’t push it onto roads outside the boundaries, according to a UK study. (The Guardian)
  • Houston’s transit agency will vote this week on whether to rescue the city’s financially trouble BCycle bike-share system. (Houston Public Media)
  • Despite committing to Vision Zero, Denver’s traffic deaths are trending in the opposite direction. (Westword)
  • With North Carolina Republicans against letting Charlotte raise sales taxes to fund light rail, the city could either raise property taxes instead or do some horse-trading for wider freeways. (WFAE)
  • The Kansas City Star editorial board is opposed to the Missouri DOT spending $859 million to widen I-70, arguing that the city has enough freeway lanes already and adding more won’t help.
  • File under: Why are U.S. transit projects so expensive? A mere 1.3-mile segment of Caltrain’s extension into downtown San Francisco is now estimated to cost $6.7 billion. (San Jose Mercury News)
  • The Chicago Sun-Times editorializes in favor of cameras to keep drivers out of bike and bus lanes.
  • Milwaukee’s FlexRide microtransit service is expanding into the suburbs. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Tampa Bay added two four-way stops and 10 crosswalks around a local high school. (CBS News)
  • It’s Mardi Gras time. Here’s how to get around New Orleans without a car. (Times-Picayune)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Funds for Walking and Biking Under Attack in Congress This Week

By Angie Schmitt |
Funds for walking and biking infrastructure account for a tiny portion of federal transportation spending. Safer streets don’t cost much, though, so for the cities and towns that count on these programs, a few dollars from the feds can be a huge help. Despite the relatively small sums at play, walking and biking programs are a constant […]

Why It Makes Sense to Add Biking and Walking Routes Along Active Rail Lines

By Tanya Snyder |
This post is part of a series featuring stories and research that will be presented at the Pro-Walk/Pro-Bike/Pro-Place conference September 8-11 in Pittsburgh. You’ve heard of rail-trails — abandoned rail lines that have been turned into multi-use paths for biking and walking. There are more than 21,000 miles of rail-trails across the country, in urban, suburban, and rural areas. […]

LaHood: Rail-Trails Are the Best Health Care Program

By Tanya Snyder |
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood became a darling of the bicycling advocacy community last year when he jumped up on a table at the National Bike Summit and affirmed his support for biking, later declaring “the end of favoring motorized transportation at the expense of non-motorized.” Now LaHood says that biking and walking is not only good transportation […]