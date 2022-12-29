Thursday’s Headlines Are Losing Our Religion

Photo: Zach Vessels, CC
  • Cities are finally starting to question why they devote so much space to the cult of the automobile. (Clean Technica)
  • The omnibus spending bill recently approved by Congress includes $21 billion for public transit and $17 billion for rail. (Mass Transit)
  • Libraries are increasingly lending bikes in addition to books and DVDs. (Next City)
  • Would be nice if people could hop on a train when an airline cancels 5,000 flights in two days. (Politico)
  • Is your New Year’s resolution to buy an e-bike? The New Yorker has recommendations, and so does Electrek.
  • Streetsblog honors tactical urbanists in L.A., “bike bus” organizers in Portland, freeway fighters across the country and others with its annual Streetsie awards.
  • Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA’s new bus routes are designed to provide faster, more frequent service, but they can’t fix the cities narrow streets, aging infrastructure or obsession with on-street parking. (Inquirer)
  • Washington state lawmakers are pushing to build more affordable housing around light rail stations. (KUOW)
  • Knoxville’s new transportation plan highlights the need for evening transit service and more options for getting to the doctor. (Knox Pages)
  • What is it about parking lots that make drivers lose 20 IQ points? (Jalopnik)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

