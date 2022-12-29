Thursday’s Headlines Are Losing Our Religion

Streetsblog honors tactical urbanists in L.A., “bike bus” organizers in Portland, freeway fighters across the country and others with its annual Streetsie awards.
Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA’s new bus routes are designed to provide faster, more frequent service, but they can’t fix the cities narrow streets, aging infrastructure or obsession with on-street parking. (Inquirer)
Washington state lawmakers are pushing to build more affordable housing around light rail stations. (KUOW)
Knoxville’s new transportation plan highlights the need for evening transit service and more options for getting to the doctor. (Knox Pages)
What is it about parking lots that make drivers lose 20 IQ points? (Jalopnik)
Cities are getting a disproportionately small share of the road money given out by the White House’s stimulus plan, but the nation’s top 20 metro areas are doing better when it comes to transit — taking in 61 percent of the transit stimulus cash allocated so far, according to an analysis by Streetsblog Capitol Hill. […]
(Photo: Model D Media) The nation’s transit systems hosted 10.2 billion trips last year, the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) reported yesterday. While that figure represents a 3.8 percent decline from 2008, APTA’s data showed light rail ridership rising in nine cities and the long-term increase in transit use continuing to outpace growth in population […]