Friday’s Energy Efficient Headlines

Electric vehicles are at best a transition away from internal combustion engines, but they’ll never be as energy efficient as transit. (
CBC) Most people don’t see buses as “green,” according to a British study, but that number jumps when the buses are described as electric. (
Transportation Technology Today) Shared mobility programs will be most successful when cities choose a small number of providers that work closely with local officials. (
Smart Cities Dive) Women are behind the drive to make Berlin car-free. (
Yes Magazine) Unlike U.S. cities, London decided not to destroy itself by building an eight-lane ring road in the 1960s. (
The Guardian) While Detroit (
Detroit It Is) and San Francisco ( Standard) are looking to replace urban freeways with boulevards, New York is thinking about widening the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway ( Streetsblog NYC). The Atlanta Beltline trail and bus service in suburban Henry County are among the projects that received $235 million in federal funding. (
AJC) Lower speed limits take effect in Cleveland next week (
Plain Dealer), and Arlington, Virginia, is reducing speed limits in school zones ( ARLnow). The Omaha city council approved a $440 million bond issue for a new streetcar. (
3 News Now) This robot that carries your stuff on walking trips might be useful for some, but for most people a wagon or a cargo bike would probably do. (
City Lab)