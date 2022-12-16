Friday’s Energy Efficient Headlines

Photo: Eric Wheeler, Metro Transit, CC
  • Electric vehicles are at best a transition away from internal combustion engines, but they’ll never be as energy efficient as transit. (CBC)
  • Most people don’t see buses as “green,” according to a British study, but that number jumps when the buses are described as electric. (Transportation Technology Today)
  • Shared mobility programs will be most successful when cities choose a small number of providers that work closely with local officials. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Women are behind the drive to make Berlin car-free. (Yes Magazine)
  • Unlike U.S. cities, London decided not to destroy itself by building an eight-lane ring road in the 1960s. (The Guardian)
  • While Detroit (Detroit It Is) and San Francisco (Standard) are looking to replace urban freeways with boulevards, New York is thinking about widening the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (Streetsblog NYC).
  • The Atlanta Beltline trail and bus service in suburban Henry County are among the projects that received $235 million in federal funding. (AJC)
  • Lower speed limits take effect in Cleveland next week (Plain Dealer), and Arlington, Virginia, is reducing speed limits in school zones (ARLnow).
  • The Omaha city council approved a $440 million bond issue for a new streetcar. (3 News Now)
  • This robot that carries your stuff on walking trips might be useful for some, but for most people a wagon or a cargo bike would probably do. (City Lab)

