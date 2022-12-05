Monday’s Headlines Go Guerilla

It’s almost impossible in many cities to get a bike lane built or a crosswalk painted, so no wonder tactical urbanists are taking matters into their own hands. Yet cities that take years to approve safety projects take just days to remove them. (City Lab)

President Biden signed legislation forcing a labor agreement on railroad freight companies and unions, averting a strike that could have also affected passenger travel. (New York Times)

Amtrak gained 11 million riders in fiscal 2022, and if growth continues service could expand beyond pre-pandemic levels. (Washington Post)

About half of all bike-car crashes occur at intersections, underscoring the importance of measures like bike boxes. (Bicycling)

A D.C. Council bill would make Metrobus rides fare-free and expand late-night service. (Axios)

Washington, D.C. could learn something from Hoboken, which actually achieved Vision Zero, like removing on-street parking that blocks sightlines. (Greater Greater Washington)

Cincinnati passed a complete streets ordinance. (WCPO)

San Jose broke its 2020 record of 60 traffic deaths with a month left to go in the year. (Spotlight)

Traffic congestion is slowing down Seattle buses, with a third of King County Metro routes running late on weekdays and more on weekends. (The Urbanist)

The Los Angeles Times editorial board supports the L.A. Metro’s new pro-labor policies.

Apparently it’s illegal in Portland to not ride in the bike lane, even if it’s a “death trap,” as one ticketed woman put it. (Bike Portland)

Walking really does help people think. (The New Yorker)