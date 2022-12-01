Thursday’s Headlines Stay Flexible

Vermont spent money that could have gone to highways on Amtrak instead.
  • States are spending less than 4 percent of their flexible highway dollars on transit. The ones that are shifting the most money from highways to transit — like Vermont and New Jersey — are seeing a big impact. (Transit Center)
  • As trucks SUVs get bigger and bigger, they’re edging into bike lanes and squeezing cyclists, leaving them with just a few inches of space compared to more reasonably sized vehicles. All the more reason to build more protected bike lanes. (Bicycling)
  • Putting more money into freight rail will help reduce traffic congestion and pollution. (City Lab)
  • The Guardian busts myths about low-emissions zones.
  • Crumbling sidewalks and unreliable transit are stopping older Americans from accessing health care. (ABC San Diego)
  • The Conversation talks to UC-Davis professor Kari Watkins about the pandemic’s impact on transit and more.
  • Kansas City is the largest U.S. city to make transit fare-free, but its success might not be replicable elsewhere because so few people used the transit system to begin with that it didn’t have a lot of revenue to lose. (Governing)
  • Amtrak is doing better all of a sudden. (Reuters)
  • Would an abandoned Queens commuter rail line be better off turned into a linear park or restored to its original use? (New York Times)
  • The Oregon legislature will consider a bill next year creating a rebate program for e-bike purchases. (Bike Portland)
  • Twenty years ago Baltimore built the “underpass to nowhere” a pedestrian tunnel that dead-ended due to a series of government missteps. (Brew)
  • Young people can get involved with bike advocacy by organizing an after-school bike bus or painting a traffic-calming mural. (CalBikes)
  • For $300,000 robots will park your car in New York City. (CNBC)
  • Why are some streetlights suddenly turning purple? (Business Insider)

