Tuesday’s Headlines Are All-American

Almost alone among developed nations, traffic deaths in the U.S. are rising a fact that finally caught the eye of the
New York Times, even though Streetsblog has been covering it for years, and the federal government continues to do nothing. Cities like New York where deaths are falling are proof that Vision Zero progress is possible, writes former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt. (
City Lab) The lifespan of the average e-scooter has risen from just eight months to five years. (
Move Electric) BRT could be a stopgap or an alternative to a long-abandoned Roosevelt Boulevard subway. (
WHYY) The Oregon DOT is planning on tolling two Portland freeways, with the revenue going toward transit and bike/pedestrian safety projects. (
Oregon Public Broadcasting) Even with funding on hold, the Central Ohio Transit Authority is moving ahead with designing new bus rapid transit routes. (
Columbus Dispatch) A Colorado light rail train that derailed in September was going 40 miles per hour entering a 10-mph curve. (
Trains) Seattle is diverting funds from transit to bridge repairs. (
The Urbanist) Big-box retailers’ massive parking lots were largely empty in Houston on Black Friday. (
Chronicle) Fare-free transit in Tucson will end Dec. 31 unless leaders find $9 million to continue funding it. (
Arizona Daily Star) Charlotte is piloting a new app that alerts drivers when they’re doing something dangerous or when pedestrians and cyclists are around. (
Smart Cities Dive) London’s ultra-low-emissions zone, where cars are restricted, will be expanded to cover the entire city. (
The Guardian) Critics crap all over bike lanes all the time, but in Toronto even supporters are doing it literally. (
blog TO)