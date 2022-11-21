Monday’s Headlines Remember

The federal government has been moving quickly to disburse funding from the year-old bipartisan infrastructure act, with more money going to highway maintenance and repairs than adding lanes or building new roads. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
Lowering speed limits, as proposed in New Zealand, not only saves lives, but also reduces pollution and noise, improving the quality of life for everyone. (The Conversation)
Founded to make car ownership unnecessary, Lyft is now getting into the parking and roadside assistance businesses (Wired). The ride-hailing app is also launching a robotaxi service in Los Angeles (The Verge).
The Federal Transit Administration awarded $13 million in grants to 19 communities to plan transit-oriented developments. (Mass Transit)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has abandoned plans for a gas-tax hike to maintain roads, and is now searching for a new funding mechanism as tax revenue dwindles. (Detroit Free Press)
A Kansas City streetcar extension will provide free service to Rockhurst University. (The Sentinel)
D.C. Metro ridership is up 36 percent over last year, but rail ridership is still underperforming projections. (Washington Post)
Too often someone has to die before cities undertake street safety improvements, and that’s what’s happening in Arlington, Virginia, where the county is finally fixing an intersection where drivers killed three pedestrians. (WJLA)
A Portland bike advocacy group is suing the city for failing to build new bike lanes when doing road work as required by law. (Willamette Week)
Rhode Island residents are urging the state to get moving on transit expansion and building new bike paths. (Providence Business News)
Seven of the 12 pedestrians drivers have killed in Macon this year were hit-and-runs. (WMAZ)
They may not do much good, but at least they were amusing: Cheeky drive-safely messages are coming down from New Jersey turnpike signs, thanks to the killjoys at the Federal Highway Administration. (New York Post)
Traffic collisions are one of the leading killers in America, particularly for young people. But outside of the occasional roadside memorial, there is little lasting public remembrance of the victims -- and the problem.
In 2016, traffic deaths in America have continued an alarming upward trend, and are expected to reach about 35,000 by the end of the year. we are seeing an alarming spike in deaths. But statistics alone can numb us to the staggering human suffering they represent.
On Sunday, New Yorkers who’ve lost loved ones to traffic violence gathered on the steps of City Hall in Lower Manhattan to launch Families for Safe Streets, a new initiative advocating for street designs and traffic enforcement that will save lives. In this moving Streetfilm, members of Families for Safe Streets talk about their goals […]