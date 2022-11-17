Survey Says … Thursday’s Headlines

Millennials are the age group that’s most likely to buy an electric car, maybe because Gen Z is the most likely to use transit. But many people of all ages are less likely to ride transit since the pandemic. Those are a few takeaways from a poll on transportation. (Protocol)

Historical barriers to building rail infrastructure has left Americans dependent on cars and subject to volatile gas prices. (Washington Post)

The $16 billion Gateway Project — a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River — is set to start construction in 2024. (Smart Cities Dive)

E-bike batteries have caused 200 fires in New York, alarming delivery workers. (The Guardian)

A three-way agreement in South Florida opens the door for a Tri-Rail expansion in Miami. (Mass Transit)

Transit agency MARTA unveiled three options — one light rail and two bus rapid transit — for the Clifton Corridor in northeast Atlanta/Decatur. (Saporta Report)

The Pinellas County commission approved an additional $8 million for an inflation-stung Clearwater transit hub. (Tampa Bay Times)

Buffalo’s decline coincided with decisions to choose highways over rail, and now its future is dependent on expanding transit. (Buffalo Rising)

The Seattle DOT is offering discounts to anyone who bikes or scoots to a transit hub. (My Northwest)

A group called Walk SF is urging San Francisco officials to lower speed limits citywide. (Chronicle)

Fast-growing African cities like Lagos are finally turning to transit to solve their transit woes. (News 24)

A new clean air zone and underground Metro will make biking in Bristol, England, safer. (Bristol Live)

France is requiring all parking lots larger than 80 spaces to be covered with solar panels that could generate enough power for 8 million homes. (The Grist)