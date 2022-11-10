Thursday’s Headlines Get Results

Photo: Seattle Chamber
Photo: Seattle Chamber
  • Planetizen has a roundup of results for dozens of state and local votes on transportation, land use and climate change issues — and marijuana.
  • California voters rejected a tax on the wealthy to subsidize electric vehicles, while voters in San Francisco approved a car-free JFK Promenade and a transit funding measure. Oakland passed a bond issue for street repairs, but Fresno voters declined to renew a transportation tax, and Sacramento voters didn’t want to enact a new one. (Streetsblog CAL)
  • The metro Detroit counties approved a property tax hike to fund transit. (Detroit News)
  • Massachusetts voters approved a tax on millionaires to fund education and transportation. (MassLive)
  • A Denver sidewalk-funding measure passed narrowly. (Denverite)
  • Two Austin suburbs voted not to withdraw from the Cap Metro system. (KUT)
  • By a 19-point margin, Orange County, Florida voters rejected a penny sales tax for transportation. (Orlando Sentinel)
  • After a long court fight to even get it on the ballot, Hillsborough County voters also rejected a similar tax measure, leaving the future of Tampa transit in doubt. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • President Biden tried to sweet-talk oil companies into lowering prices before he publicly threatened them with a windfall tax. (Washington Post)
  • Boeing is urging the Federal Aviation Administration to strictly regulate air taxis like commercial jets instead of small planes, because they’d regularly fly over urban areas. (Reuters)
  • Micromobility companies can do a better job of protecting users’ data. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Electric cars are not the only type of electric vehicle. (Treehugger)
  • A New York-based startup produces tiny solar-powered cars for tooling around cities. (Electrek)

 

 

