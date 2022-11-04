Friday’s Headlines’ Passion Is Design

Make streets look more like this. Photo: NACTO
  • So if education, enforcement and technology don’t make streets safer, what does? The answer is design — narrower streets, narrower lanes, extended curbs and protected bike lanes all reduce driver error. (Transportation for America)
  • A prominent Uber whistleblower says the company’s business model is not sustainable (Reuters), and that its business tactics were “breaking democracy itself.” (Fortune)
  • If car companies keep churning out bigger and more expensive vehicles, consumers might turn to golf carts and e-cargo bikes. (Fast Company)
  • Transit advocates don’t plan Steve Poftak from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s problems, and they’re worried about replacing the general manager, who’s stepping down in January. (WGBH)
  • Elon Musk has disassembled his hyperloop prototype and turned it into a parking lot. (The Verge)
  • Los Angeles pedestrians are ready to jaywalk with impunity. (New York Times)
  • Georgia lawmakers are talking about a vehicle-miles-driven tax. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
  • The Washington, D.C. city council is debating whether to take away some free on-street parking. (DCist)
  • Portland will remove bike lanes and bring back parking on NW Overton. (BikePortland)
  • A Denver city councilman says Colorado’s proposed sidewalk fee is inequitable and unfair. (The Gazette)
  • El Paso’s new transit center opens Sunday. (KFOX)
  • A group of Loudon County, Virginia residents are losing their minds over the idea of a bus stop in their neighborhood. (Times-Mirror)
  • Maybe Cincinnati Bengals fans who are outraged by $70 parking should advocate for better transit. (WCPO)
  • Watch Seattle’s new bike-lane sweeper, OK Broomer (now just Broomer), at work. (Seattle Bike Blog)

