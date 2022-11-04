Friday’s Headlines’ Passion Is Design

So if education, enforcement and technology don’t make streets safer, what does? The answer is design — narrower streets, narrower lanes, extended curbs and protected bike lanes all reduce driver error. (Transportation for America)
A prominent Uber whistleblower says the company’s business model is not sustainable (Reuters), and that its business tactics were “breaking democracy itself.” (Fortune)
If car companies keep churning out bigger and more expensive vehicles, consumers might turn to golf carts and e-cargo bikes. (Fast Company)
Transit advocates don’t plan Steve Poftak from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s problems, and they’re worried about replacing the general manager, who’s stepping down in January. (WGBH)
Elon Musk has disassembled his hyperloop prototype and turned it into a parking lot. (The Verge)
Los Angeles pedestrians are ready to jaywalk with impunity. (New York Times)
The “forgiving highway” approach to traffic engineering holds that wider is safer when it comes to street design. After decades of adherence to these standards, American cities are now criss-crossed by streets with 12-foot wide lanes. As Walkable City author Jeff Speck argued in CityLab last year, this is actually terrible for public safety and the pedestrian environment. […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. A large car is less than seven feet wide. But thanks in part to an obscure federal rule, millions of miles of traffic lanes on local streets around the country are 12 […]
Traffic fatalities are on the rise up again, with an increase of 8.1 percent in the first half of 2015, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. As is their practice, NHTSA officials are attributing the problem to driver (or passenger) error — drunk driving, speeding, failure to wear seatbelts — but did promise “new initiatives to protect vulnerable road users such […]
We probably haven’t seen the last of engineers who insist on designing local streets like surface highways. But at least now they can’t claim their hands are tied by federal regulations. Last week, the Federal Highway Administration struck 11 of the 13 design rules for “national highways” — a 230,000-mile network of roads that includes many urban streets. The rule change eliminates […]
Impatient at the slow rate of change on Houston's streets, advocates and urban designers took it upon themselves to tame some of their city's wide roads -- and are promising to come back for a second round soon.
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Every bike lane believer has heard a variation on this concern: Won’t our cities grind to a halt if we redesign our streets to have fewer passing lanes for cars? Last week, […]