Tuesday’s Headlines Are Done Biden Their Time

Another quarter of sky-high profits for oil and gas companies is renewing calls for a windfall tax (Reuters). That includes President Biden, who accused oil companies of “war profiteering” by using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to raise prices (Associated Press).

Low-income and people of color are less likely to use bike-shares than white and higher-income people, according to a new study. (Science Daily)

Uber’s new safety features include directing drivers to make fewer left turns, which account for 22 percent of all crashes. (The Verge)

A bill sponsored by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillebrand would provide funding to make transit agencies weather-resilient. (Transportation Today)

Pennsylvania Republicans are taking Philadelphia bike lanes hostage in an effort to undermine progressive DA Larry Krasner. (HuffPost)

Decriminalizing jaywalking in California means fewer opportunities for police to harass Black and brown pedestrians. (Reason)

Another new law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom could kill bike-shares by implementing onerous insurance requirements. (Streetsblog CAL)

The cost estimate for Austin light rail has almost doubled to $10 billion since 2020, which will likely mean scaling back the project. (KXAN)

Houston is embracing multi-mobility, added hundreds of bike-share bikes and hundreds of miles of bikeways in recent years. (Greater Houston Partnership)

Memphis needs more protected bike lanes. (Smart City Memphis)

Ann Arbor residents are making use of new downtown bike lanes — by parking their cars in them (MLive). Boston drivers also enjoy parking in bike lanes (CBS News).

A 58-mile bike trail between Chicago and Michigan is already almost halfway completed. (Block Club Chicago)

Kansas City has built 30 miles of bike lanes over the past two years. (Fox 4)

Pasco County, Florida parents want sidewalks so their kids can walk to school. (WFTS)

Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Bobby Portis is helping out with a campaign against reckless driving. (Journal-Sentinel)