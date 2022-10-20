Thursday’s Headlines Are in the Office

Even the most energy-efficient office buildings aren’t very environmentally friendly if workers are driving a long way to get there. (Commercial Observer)

Record federal investment in intercity rail will continue through the end of the year. (Engineering News Record)

Urbanist David Zipper takes aim at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for telling teens that bigger cars are safer. Safer for whom? (Twitter)

Thirteen state attorneys general are urging the Federal Highway Administration to adopt a rule requiring states to set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. (Transportation Today)

E-scooter company Bird is pulling out of “several dozen” smaller U.S. cities, but won’t say which ones. (The Verge)

Drivers and car dealers in L.A. invented the concept of jaywalking, and now California is leading the way in decriminalizing crossing the street. (Governing)

San Francisco is on track for the most traffic deaths since 2007, at least in part because police are focusing on infractions that don’t affect safety. (KQED)

The feds won’t take over the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority despite a recent report ripping the transit agency’s safety record. (Associated Press)

The six-mile interstate freeway ringing uptown Charlotte cut off neighborhoods and displaced hundreds of residents, and to top it all off, it’s dangerous and clogged with traffic. Now some people are starting to think about getting rid of it. (Charlotte Magazine)

The Colorado DOT is canceling freeway widening projects, but it’s not about to start tearing down existing ones. (Colorado Public Radio)

Richmond has a plan for shelters and benches at 75 percent of its 1,600 bus stops. (Greater Greater Washington)

With more bikes than people, Amsterdam is the bike capital of the world, but it took decades of redesigning streets to get that way. (City Lab)

Bogota is the most dangerous major city in the world to ride a bike in, while Copenhagen is the safest. (Vice)