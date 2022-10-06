Thursday’s Headlines Are Always Learning

Bike-share can fill in for transit during natural disasters like Hurricane Ida, which flooded New York’s subways (City Lab), or manmade catastrophes like the closing of Boston’s Orange Line (Governing). That’s one takeaway from opportunities to try out new ideas under real-life circumstances.
SUVs are becoming the vehicle of choice for police forces. (Curbed)
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. (U.S. DOT)
Atlanta traffic is about to become even more of a cluster-you-know-what than usual as the Georgia DOT rebuilds interchanges and installs new Lexus lanes to facilitate drivers. But at least the mayor of suburban Sandy Springs’ grandkids can look forward to bus rapid transit, maybe. (AJC)
Denver traffic deaths are on pace to exceed 2021’s record of 84. (Denverite)
Oregon cities are suing the state over new laws against parking mandates and encouraging mixed-use development. (The Oregonian)
The Wisconsin DOT is standing in the way of Milwaukee’s efforts to address reckless driving in Black neighborhoods. (Journal-Sentinel)
A Cincinnati bridge is getting protected bike lanes after a driver killed a cyclist. (City Beat)
A new Baltimore law routes money from traffic tickets toward Complete Streets. (WYPR)
Philadelphia has a new app to allocate increasingly scarce curb space. (WHYY)
Billings is looking at a bus route redesign that would shrink headways and extend hours. (Gazette)
It's March and that means it's Parking Madness season at Streetsblog. Today we're launching our fifth annual tournament in search of North America's worst parking blight, and we're switching things up a little.